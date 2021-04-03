New legends. What Matrix is ​​this?

Warner Bros has released the first and spectacular trailer for Space Jam: New Legends and it promises to be a show with a multitude of Easter eggs from other properties of the studio

NBA champion and world icon LeBron James embarks on an epic adventure, alongside the Looney Tunes, in the first official trailer for Space Jam: New Legends.

Released on Saturday, the trailer shows how LeBron James encourages his son, Dom, to follow in his basketball footsteps. Unfortunately, his son wants to go his own way, and subsequently James is thrust into the Serviverse, a strange digital space unlike any he has ever experienced before.

“What Matrix is ​​this?” he says, as he is introduced to Al-G Rhythm, the evil computer algorithm played by Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, who has kidnapped his son.

“Welcome, King James. I am the king of this domain, ”says the algorithm. “The only way to get your son back is if you and I play a little game.” And it is thrown together with the discards.

Naturally, James must form an “elite team” to ensure his son’s safe return, so he will have to trust Bugs Bunny and his friends from Looney Tunes.

In the live-action / animated sports comedy, James must defeat Al-G-Rhythm’s digitized Goon Squad. The film will reveal how far some parents will go to connect with their children.

As revealed in the trailer, the athlete encounters other important Warner Bros. characters on his journey through the Servverse, including The Iron Giant, The Flintstones, and King Kong among others.

You can see the trailer below

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 cult classic Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, New Legends also stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah, Atlanta), Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery) , and newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School) is directing the film, from a script by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance. The film’s producers include James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson. Executive Producers are Nance, Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, and Ivan Reitman.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the Proximity / The SpringHill Company production will hit theaters worldwide on July 16, 2021. Space Jam: New Legends will also be available in the US on HBO Max for 31 days, from the release date ..