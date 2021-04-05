New Legends shows its first trailer

25 years after its first delivery, Space Jam: New Legends presents the first trailer of this long-awaited cinematic sequel, which, as its name already anticipates, will feature the new “king” of basketball.

And it is that the protagonist of this installment is none other than NBA champion and world icon LeBron James, who will embark on a new adventure that will combine the real world and the classic animation of these two realities, to tell us how far some parents can go to connect with their children. And it is that the main plot will take us through the story of LeBron himself and his son Dom, when they remain trapped in the digital space of an evil artificial intelligence It will test the skills of the player.

However, LeBron will once again have the support of the legendary team that already accompanied Michael Jordan, with the help of Bugs and Lola Bunny, and all the wacky Looney Tunes characters, which in addition to its classic 2D format, will come to life in a way never seen before thanks to CGI technology, with a much more realistic appearance.







In addition to LeBron James himself, this new film will have a very successful cast, with the presence of the Oscar nominee, Don cheadle (“The Avengers” or “Hotel Rwanda” movies), Khris davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah” or “Atlanta”), Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead” or “Star Trek: Discovery”), the debutante Cedric Joe, and the original dubbing of Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”).

A high standing that will be repeated in the board of directors, under the direction of Malcolm D. Lee and a script co-authored by Juel Taylor & / Tony Rettenmaier and Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

Unfortunately, although Space Jam: New Legends was scheduled to come to HBO Max along with the rest of the Warner Bros. Pictures premieres, we are still surprised by the fact that the description of the trailer in Spanish mentions a premiere «in exclusive in cinemas »for Spain, keeping its date for next July 16 of this year.

Something that could imply that access to the film through this streaming service comes after a short box office period, and not on the same date it was released.