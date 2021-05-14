New legends. Michael Jordan will appear in the movie!

Share

Apparently, Space Jam: New Legends will feature the return of Michael Jordan but not in the way that we hope.

Michael Jordan was the main protagonist of Space Jam, the original version that came out many many years ago. In this new film, which will be titled Space Jam: New Legends, the basketball player who will carry the story forward will be LeBron James. But it looks like fans of the original movie will have a bit of luck. According to new information circulating on the internet, this tape will feature Jordan.

Don Cheadle commented in an interview for Acess Hollywood: “Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way you would expect.” It should be noted that Cheadle will be the antagonist in this new installment called Space Jam: New Legends, where we will see him in the form of artificial intelligence and perhaps along the same lines we will see the “cameo” of Michael Jordan.

“I don’t even know how much I can speak or what you know. I just thought it was going to be a great family story with LeBron and an interesting character to play in front of him, ”Cheadle said. Other actors to expect in the cast include Sonequa Martin-Green, Dom James, and various NBA and WNBA stars like the “Goon Squad.” These will be Nneka Ogwumike, who will play Arachnneka; Anthony Davis, who will be The Brow; Klay Thompson, playing Wet-Fire; Diana Taurasi as White Mamba; and finally Damian Lillard in the role of Chronos.

What to expect from the film

Space Jam: New Legends will be about how world star LeBron James and his son Dom get trapped on Warner’s server, from which they will have to escape with the help of the Looney Tunes. They will therefore have to fight a duel with the “Goon Squad”, an improved roster of the stars of professional basketball.

After 25 years since the premiere of the first installment, Space Jam returns to theaters on July 16. In the United States, it will also be available on the HBO Max platform.

