New Legends’ has been a success in the United States

On July 23 it arrives in Spain In its first weekend, the sequel has raised more than a third of its budget

This weekend, the highly anticipated ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ has arrived, and it has been very well received in the United States. The film has grossed $ 31.7 million from nearly 4,000 different theatrical screenings. It has not done so well outside its country of origin: beyond the United States it has collected 23 million during its first weekend, but that is a global total of just under 55 million. So far, in a single weekend, the film has recovered just over a third of its original budget.

‘Black Widow’ meanwhile still stands strong with others 26.3 million in earnings on his second weekend. That puts Marvel’s success in a total of $ 132 million in domestic ticket sales since debut. That, plus overseas earnings, and plus revenue from Disney + (Premium Access), means this movie has grossed $ 324 million so far.

‘Escape Room 2: You Die to Get Out’ took third place on the top 5 list with a weekend debut of 8.8 million (arriving in Spain on July 30). ‘Fast and Furious 9’ still holds in fourth place with another $ 7.6 million added to its total tally, and ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ rounds out the bottom of the top five by getting another 4, 7 million during the weekend (it will be released in our country on August 6). Still, there weren’t many surprises for this weekend’s box office totals.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this new installment of Space Jam, the NBA superstar, Lebron James, joins Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io