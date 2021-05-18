New Legacy confirms Michael Jordan’s special cameo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The mixture of Bugs Bunny with real basketball players materialized in Space Jam, a film that combined live action with two-dimensional cartoons. More than two decades after the release of this film, the sequel is already underway. Space Jam: New Legacy returns with the characters of the Looney Tunes, but also with Michael Jordan. This was revealed by Don Cheadle, one of the stars of the sequel. Of course, it will appear in an unexpected way.

“Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way you might expect.” The interpreter has clarified that it will not be a normal cameo, but has ruled out commenting more on it, so from now on everything is speculation. If in Space Jam Jordan was the player who accompanied Bugs Bunny and company, now it is the turn of LeBron James, who is currently wearing the Los Angeles Lakers elastic. You will be accompanied by the aforementioned bunny, Daffy Duck or the Tasmanian Devil, among others. Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zendaya are some of the confirmed actors.

In Space Jam: New Legacy, LeBron James will be trapped with his son Dom in another dimension, called AI force It is a direct sequel to the 1996 film, although this time it will be a new basketball player who is found with animation characters. The goal, of course, will be to return home safely, so he will join forces with the protagonists of the Looney Tunes to play the game of their lives against the champions digitized by AI.

Warner Bros. Pictures has hired Malcolm D. Lee (Scary Movie) to direct the film, which will follow the script by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance. Other NBA stars to see in action include Klay Thopson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green.

Source: As Mexico