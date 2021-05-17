New Leaks Suggest Samsung Will Say “Goodbye” To Tizen And Use Wear OS On Its Next Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has been betting on Tizen for its smart watches for yearsBut as new leaks advance, that appears to be close to changing. And it is that from Sammobile they claim to have “confirmed” that the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will not have Tizen, but instead will have Wear OS, the operating system for watches developed by Google.

If confirmed, it would be a huge change for Samsung smartwatches and, incidentally, a boost for Wear OS. For one thing, Samsung watches would benefit from the massive amount of third-party apps for smartwatches available on the Google Play Store. On the other hand, Wear OS would have a great brand betting on it, something that so far it does not have. Because yes, there are brands like Fossil, Mobvoi or Michael Kors that use this OS, but none have the power and reach of Samsung.

Samsung and Google seem to be getting a little closer

The truth is that we have been hearing about this change of course for months. Ice Universe himself, one of the most prolific leakers in the Android world and, particularly, in the Samsung environment, tweeted on February 19 that “Samsung’s new watch will use Android [Wear OS] to replace Tizen. “This, in any case, would not be new for Samsung. The Korean firm has launched smartwatches with Android Wear (back then) and it was not until 2014, with the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo, when changed to Tizen.

In addition, a few days ago the Korean media MT.CO also confirmed this change. The reason, stated MT.CO, is that Samsung was having trouble attracting developers to your product ecosystem. With Wear OS, in principle, everything should be easier for both parties, both developers and users.

Samsung swapped Android Wear for Tizen in 2014 with the launch of the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo

From Sammobile they assure that Samsung is working on three watches, one of them with a more classic finish and two more sporty, including an Active, whose code names are Wise, Fresh and Lucky. Even if they have Wear OS, the operating system will be made up with One UI 3.X, a completely new version of Samsung’s Personalization Layer.

The idea, of course, is that the interface is familiar even if the underlying operating system is different. In any case, none of this is official, so we will have to wait for Samsung to present its new watches to find out.

That in regards to smartwatches, but there are more news related to Google and Samsung that, in this case, have to do with Fuchsia OS. Last December, Google opened the doors of Google Fuchsia for the first time so that other developers could participate in the development of this new and mysterious operating system. Well, Samsung Inc. already appears in the list of “Authors” along with Google LLC. We will see where this union takes us.

Via | Sammobile