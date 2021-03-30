New law on hygienic, surgical and FPP2 masks: what changes?

We have barely shaken the third wave of coronavirus above, when some experts already announce the imminent arrival of the quarter. Its intensity will depend on the rate of vaccination, the measures imposed by the autonomous communities and individual responsibility, of course. But, even after this is over, it will be necessary to continue to exercise caution. The use of hygienic masks, at a minimum, is one of the main measures. For this reason, a law has just been published in the latest Official State Gazette that requires them to be public space, regardless of the distance between some people and others.

Actually, this law is a summary of the de-escalation measures that were proposed at the national level last June 2020. However, then it was approved as Decree Law and the steps were started to transform it into a law that, finally, will come into force right now.

Prevent coronavirus outdoors

Photo by engin akyurt

Recommendations for hygienic, FPP2 and surgical masks have varied widely since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, SARS-CoV-2 was thought to be transmitted mainly by surfaces and droplets, hence its use was not recommended for the general population. It was considered that only health workers and other highly exposed professionals, as well as those infected and the people who cared for them, should carry them.

Over time, however, the clear role played by aerosol sprays in your transmission. This means that the coronavirus may travel further than previously thought. For this reason, the use of hygienic or surgical masks for the general population in closed spaces was recommended. In the open air, on the other hand, as long as the safety distance, it was not mandatory.

In fact, that is what the law in force until now said. In open spaces, it was only necessary to use hygienic masks or of any type if one could not maintain a distance of 1.5 meters.

Despite that, with the arrival of summer they began to be seen in the streets agglomerations which led to removing distance from the equation. The mandatory use of the mask was imposed for all people over six years of age, except those who were exempted for medical reasons. And that is what already governs officially in this law, which has just been published in the BOE.

Hygienic masks or FFP2?

It is enough to take a walk through the streets of any place in Spain to see that, even without being legislated, the type of mask employed by the population.

Before, they were mostly used hygienic or surgical masks. Now many people have been moved to FFP2. Most allege that they do it out of distrust of the behavior of others. They prefer to protect themselves, instead of waiting for the protection that others provide.

However, many experts still maintain that they are not necessary, much less outdoors. Also, even more than the type of mask, we should pay attention to the adjustment. For example, last December a study was published, still without peer review, which argued that hygienic or surgical masks fastened with an adjuster they can achieve protection similar to that of an FFP2. On the other hand, if the latter do not fit the face correctly, they can lose a lot of effectiveness against the coronavirus. .

Be that as it may, the fact is that now we will have to spend even more time with our masks. It does not matter if it is on the beach or on the street, keeping the safety distance. Its use outdoors is already the law.

