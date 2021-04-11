Sapio, a new language for programming smart contracts in Bitcoin, was announced this Friday, April 8, by developer Jeremy Rubin.

The code was published by Rubin on GitHub along with several practical examples of multitransaction smart contracts. This concept allows, in other words, automate the execution of various Bitcoin transactions configured according to determined parameters.

In the announcement posted on the Bitcoin developers mailing list, Rubin mentions that Sapio facilitates the creation of schemes to issue derivative assets in Bitcoin, create pools or vaults (funds and vaults) of bitcoins as in decentralized finance (DeFi); plus games and federated sidechains.

The developer explains that these are demonstrative examples not suitable for commercial deployment, but invites the community to make their observations, make proposals to modify the code (Pull Requests, PR) and do tests to evaluate the performance of these Bitcoin contracts programmed in Sapio.

As an advance to what this framework (framework), Rubin puts the following example about Sapio:

For example, with Sapio you can generate an address that represents a Lightning channel between you and a friend, and give that address to a third party, a service such as an exchange, and delegate the creation of the channel without requiring that you and your friend (the parties) should share their private signatures. This is achieved without trusted third parties, and the impossibility of differentiating your address from the others. It is the tip of the iceberg of what Sapio can achieve. Jeremy Rubin.

According to Jeremy Rubin, Sapio makes it easy to create derivative assets in Bitcoin, create implementations for DeFi, as well as games and federated sidechains. Source: Github.

Then Rubin claims that Sapio is a language that focuses on programming multi-transaction schemas with script OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY (OP_CTV).

As we have reported in CriptoNoticias, OP_CTV is a script of the Bitcoin Enhancement Proposal BIP-119, what allows delegating the execution of transactions to a smart contract, according to parameters such as the date and time when the transaction will take place.

This would allow, among other things, to do batch transactions, or sign a sequence of transactions that take place in the future, during a prolonged period of execution of the smart contract, according to the user’s preference.

Activation of Taproot in Bitcoin would benefit Sapio

Notably users can also use oracles, entities in charge of transmitting and validating information external to the blockchain, from the real world, for the purposes of contract compliance. These will be available on the mainnet or Bitcoin mainnet when OP_CTV and Taproot, an implementation that is also being discussed, become available in the protocol.

In this sense, Rubin affirms in Sapio’s learning blog, that this language would be greatly benefited with Taproot, since less space would be used for the insertion and deployment of this type of contracts.

In addition to thanking his patrons, such as Bitmex and ACINQ, among others, Rubin wanted to “highlight the excellent work done with the Miniscripts and the rust language ecosystem, on which Sapio is based.”

The miniscripts are a simplification of the scripts (commands) that can be inserted in Bitcoin, and add specific conditions to the realization of transactions, in a lighter, more summarized and human-readable way.

As CriptoNoticias has reported, other advanced implementations of smart contracts are already being developed to work on Bitcoin, such as Discrete Registry Contracts (DLC) and the RGB protocol, which among other things, allows to issue fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFT) about Bitcoin.