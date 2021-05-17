New Kymco Miler 125, urbanite in love.

This Kymco is in love with the city. The new Kymco Miler 125 represents a great urban mobility alternative in the high-wheel scooter segment, it perfectly embodies what an urban scooter should be. Simple, but technological, inexpensive and inexpensive. Kymco has been doing things well for several years now. Making a niche in the complicated sector, making scooters of great quality / price. This Kymco Miller is made for urbanites in love, so you can enjoy the city and the last thing you have to worry about is knowing what problems you are going to get around the city.

Lightweight, it consumes 2.4 liters per 100, with ABS and with a high wheel, which always gives an extra safety

Very low emissions and consumption, two ideal characteristics to identify a citizen scooter. This Kymco Miller 125 uses only 2.4 liters per 100. The emission levels are well below the limits allowed in Euro 5. But also, if you have to brake urgently, its front disc has grown with respect to the older version and has Bosch ABS.

Kymco Miler 125: what an urban scooter should be

You will be grateful to have the Kymco Miler 125 as a companion on your daily trips. With a very slim silhouette, a modern design and above all, at a very competitive price. Let’s not forget several things, urban scooters usually sleep on the street, park between cars, rain, sun, hail. Undoubtedly, city bikes should not be a whim but something totally usable and pragmatic, otherwise, you could suffer the wheel night owl symptom. The one who often goes out to see if someone gets on his motorcycle, who dreams that he runs out of gas, who sweats every time there is a caravan of cars. This Kymco looks to make things easy and let you sleep peacefully.

This Kymco Miller may be a laboratory of good practices when it comes to making an urban scooter

A short and light Kymco

This urban motorcycle is short so that you get to the ground well, it weighs about 124 kilos making moving and moving it very easy for both experienced users and for those who are starting in the world of two wheels. Do you like it? you will have little to wait, because the last week of May will be on sale. As for the price we will have to wait, but we are sure that it will be competitive, in addition Kymco has a new type of financing system, you pay it little by little and in the end, you finish paying it or you change it for another.