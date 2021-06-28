New: Kymco 550 MXU, a tough guy in the office

Surely you will never find it, at rush hour, on the M-30. But it will not be because he is not working. And is that Kymco presents its third ATV, called MXU 550, visually almost identical to the 700 we already tested here, but positioned to suit the world of work. This Kymco MXU, may be your best tool on forest trails, beach places, in arid mountain terrain.

The single cylinder that animates this ATV has 30 hp at 6500 rpm. With a button like its big brother, you can engage or disengage the four-wheel drive and lock the front differential. It has a gear called “low” that acts as if it were the reducer, in case things get serious. The chassis is a double cradle of reinforced steel, very resistant and capable no matter how hard the days are. In both axles it has a double disc with 202 mm, as for the suspension it has a double shock absorber, adjustable in 5 positions; with 77mm at the front and 72mm at the rear. The height to the seat stays in 880 mm and it has a weight in order of march of 373 kg. For those of you who have to climb walls or pass rocks so large that they have their own gravitational center, we leave the heights for you to make calculations; This Kymco MXU 550 has a departure angle of 63 degrees, the entry angle is 66 degrees and a ventral angle of 128 degrees, the minimum ground clearance is 265mm.

This mid-displacement ATV is now available for 8,499 euros, It has a winch in case you have to move a herd of buffalo, since it has neither more nor less it has 1,361 kilos of drag and 15 meters of sliga, it is operated from the handlebars. The load capacity on the ATV itself stays at 52 kilos on the front rack and 95 kilos on the large rear rack. In addition to all this equipment, intended especially for the world of work, it also has a tow ball with 150 kilos of capacity. A herd of buffalo with the sliga, wood to spend the whole winter in front, Toby, your Spanish Mastiff behind and in the trailer there is still room. Simply sensational. This ATV may become your best work tool, you can go with two people and you can drive it with the car license, the B. It is so animal that they may record you if the National Geographic people are in the area. He is a tough guy, but he also has his sophisticated touch with the LCD panel that he has so that you are informed of everything that happens in the Kymco 550 MXU, it has a USB socket. Also, do not be afraid to lose yourself in the mountains, it has a 21-liter tank located under the seat to favor the center of gravity.

This new ATV from Kymco, It has everything you need for those of you who work with them or just like this type of vehicleIt also has it with a very competitive price, even more if possible, if the use that is given is hard and work without contemplations. He can be such a good co-worker that you still bring him a snack for the after-work break.