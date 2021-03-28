New kia stonic 2021 light hybrid arrived in colombia technical data and images

The new Kia Stonic arrived in Colombia to become the brand entry hybrid pickup in the national market and for this it brings very good arguments such as its powertrain that is not only efficient rather, it gives you outstanding agility, great take-off and your safety equipment, among the most complete in the segment.

This is the new Kia Stonic hybrid 2021

Kia Stonic 48v hybrid in Colombia 2021

1. New engine, the big surprise

The new Kia Stonic It is a light hybrid truck whose engine is released in Colombia because it is of three cylinders and 1.0 liters to which is added a turbocharger and also the 48 volt system and that give 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. A development that was made in Germany.

Its setting is surprising because unlike other hybrids whose dynamism not something to highlight, in the case of the Kia Stonic it is one of its main attributes since the torque is delivered from 1,500 rpm And that translates into quick starts and safe passes on the road.

This is also because it has a manual box of 6 speeds that the brand applies to all its light hybrids: the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) which replaces the mechanical clutch actuation with an electric one integrated into the 48V system. By working in conjunction with this system you can turn off the engine keeping a gear in gear.

Its driving is enjoyed in any of the driving modes, but particularly the sporty delivers fun driving sensations, which is stiffened for added safety, and the suspension which is tuned to drive like a car. So your ride is comfortable and when required, the powertrain instantly responds to the right pedal.

2. Hybrid with aids to reduce consumption

Besides of 48 volt system of the new Kia Stonic, which offers the benefit that when the car goes at a constant speed, you can lift your foot off the accelerator and that the iMT transmission sends a signal to turn off the engine and activate the electric clutch, to allow you to continue walking without losing speed , it also has aids such as Dynamic Start & Stop and an ecological management mode.

All this allows savings in fuel consumption and a reduced fuel emissions which is only generated again when the accelerator is pressed, as the engine starts again. According to brand data, consumption is between 45 and 62 kilometers per gallon, (kpg). Eye, the extra gasoline is mandatory for the Kia Stonic.

3. Butt security aids

The other great argument of the new Kia Stonic it is your safety equipment and driving aids as it has stability control, traction control, hill start assistant, electronic brake distribution, tire pressure monitoring and daytime led lights.

To that list are added six airbags, ventilated front brake discs, Isofix anchors, reverse sensors, and in the top edition there is front radar, front camera, driver attention alert, frontal collision autonomous emergency braking, automatic lighting of high beams, lane maintenance and tracking and detection of actors on the road. In the ‘full team’ edition, complete led lights are added even for explorers.

4. Compact and urban SUV

The rest of the characteristics frame the new Kia Stonic within the segment of compact trucks as it measures 4.14 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2.58 meters, a width of 1.76 meters and 1.52 high. It has a trunk of 352 liters capacity.

Its weight is 1,225 kg, which gives it a sufficient weight / power ratio of just over 10 kilos per horse, while its suspension is for the ‘comfort’ of urban traffic since it is independent forward and backward, it is semi-independent with a torsion axis. its height above the floor gives you the ability to overcome certain difficult terrain, as it is 18 centimeters, although there is only option 4×2.

5. Design, urban crossover template

This is a truck that uses the same platform as the Kia Rio fourth generation For this reason, a truck was accommodated on that structure that was given some features already worked in the industry to reinforce its appearance.

So the new Kia Stonic Hybrid features a black lower frame and silver-tone front and rear ‘skates’, and subtle differences in the contrasting hood, hoods and roof for the truck. The wheels are 16 and 17-inch two-tone, depending on the variant, and comes standard with roof bars.

6. Comfort equipment

Kia will offer two variants of the new hybrid Stonic They are also differentiated by their equipment. For example, for both there is a 4.2-inch dashboard display, a 8 inch touch screen and Easy Smart system compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, backup camera, smart key, ignition button, manual air conditioning and mirrors and windows with electric controls.

In the top edition there is power roof and folding mirrors, the steering wheel and lever They are lined in leather and add a cruise control with a speed limiter.

FACT

It will be sold in two versions: Vibrant which has a price of 84 million pesos for editing and 94 million for the top edition Zenith. It arrives imported from Korea.

The Kia Stonic light hybrid adds to the similar variant that exists for the Sportage and to the pure hybrid, the Niro in the offer of ecological cars of the brand in the country.

