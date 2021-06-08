New kia sportage debuted the new generation with a bold and renewed design

Kia introduced the new generation of Sportage what brings a reinvention in its SUV format and that gives it a stronger and sportier aesthetic, as well as higher interior quality and technology and new mechanical configurations, of which very little is known for now.

Images of the new generation 2022 Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

Starting with the esthetic, the new Kia Sportage carries itself a reinvention, not a revolution. That is to say, its appearance broke with the traditional forms not only of the brand, but also of the SUV format, and although it does not propose new ideas in terms of presentation, it does give a completely different air to the pickup truck most successful brand.

For example, starting from the front sports a new grill with multiple angles and larger, with two levels, a top intake that gives a flange to the hood, also new, and a lower air intake with black mesh and sports fabric.

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

The lights of the new Sportage deserve a separate chapter because they are made up of two optical assemblies treatment geometric: the main headlights are two rhombuses and it has several beams in LEDs, those of the day that frame the grill and are shaped like Boomerang and, finally, there are the explorers located in the lower part embedded in trapezoidal frames.

Images of the new generation 2022 Kia Sportage

This front is complemented by a fairly conventional bottom with a small bumper for SUV standards, a lower frame in which a false black protector is integrated and an air inlet without much appeal.

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

On the sides, the Kia Sportage receives a black lower frame on wheel arches and on the thick stirrups with silver trim that highlight its robustness. It also features a taller, tighter waist line and pclean and taut body panels up front and that make it look wider towards the back.

The attention is drawn wheels, the chrome bottom frame for the windows rising back and the fold highlighting the ‘shoulder’ on the back and the floating roof type treatment on the pillar C. There is also the option of a black roof in combination with the body color.

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

On the back, repeating the reinvention formula without revolution, the highlight is the oversized bomber in black, that part of the metal leaf of the door is ‘stolen’ and that has integrated the lower false protector and with chrome frames at the ends.

Images of the new generation 2022 Kia Sportage

The fall of the window, the upper spoiler and the lights are part of the current trends, especially the latter that are joined by a led strip and that also have the shape of Boomerang.

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

Premium cabin

.

The new generation for the Kia Sportage arrives with a more refined and elegant interior that closely resembles the current one Sorento, his older sister in the portfolio. Thus it has more elegant upholstery, higher quality materials for the center console, softer to the touch, and decorative elements with new shapes in the air vents and with chrome or other materials in combination.

It is also more technological as it received a new digital dashboard that is integrates with infotainment display in a single module and both of great size and that give a new ‘face’ to the console.

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

Finally, it has a knob for shifting, which replaces the lever, and selectors of the different driving modes by buttons.

On mechanics, for now the brand only announced that there will be changes in its powertrains and new hybrid editions, but that its specifications will be revealed later because for now the debut is for its domestic market.

Images of the new generation 2022 Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation

The new generation Kia Sportage will debut in Europe Y America in the last quarter of this year.

FACT

.

The new Kia Sportage will also have a X-Line edition distinguished by a different front bumper, with black accents and a steeper roof rack, as well as black metal or wood trim and different shades for the upholstery.

Images of the new generation 2022 Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage 2022, new generation