New kia rio 2021 the update for the fourth generation with three versions arrived in colombia

Kia launched in Colombia the first upgrade that received the river that walks through its Fourth generation and that it was present in the country since the middle of 2017. Like all the ‘face lift’, the new one Kia Rio 2021 I know focuses on slight aesthetic changes exteriors and the sum of greater equipment distributed in three levels that expand the offer of this vehicle in the national market.

Slight cosmetic changes

.

It’s about a ‘face lift’ made about the Fourth generation of Kia Rio 2021 so the changes are minor but specific. At the front, for example, it debuts a front bumper with a sporty cut that highlights the typical ‘Tiger Nose’, and newly designed lights that now incorporate the led technology.

The same treatment received in the rear, in which it debuts a bomper, in which the black moldings of the previous one were removed, for a single body tone and the exterior aesthetic package is completed with new design wheels and two sizes, depending on the version, of 15 and 17 inch.

Kia Rio 2021 was updated in Colombia

More equipment and better materials

From the input version the new Kia Rio 2021 incorporates scouts and an automatic lighting system, an Easy Smart infotainment system with 8 inch screen and compatible with Car Play and Android Auto via USB, reverse camera, power mirrors and 6-speed manual transmission.

In the top editions In addition, the steering wheel and lever are covered in leather, upholstered in the same material, smart key and ignition button, window lifters with ‘anti-imprisonment’ system, folding side mirrors with low beams, sliding roof and round window frame.

Kia Rio 2021 was updated in Colombia

Three versions for the Kia Rio 2021

.

They return for this car the three levels of equipment, because at present the car, which has a body of 4 and 5 doors, it was only sold in variants Emotion.

To that input edit, the levels are added Vibrant Y Zenith, this last top of the line with all the equipment that the brand brings to Colombia and in which the LED technology for the main and position lights, while the low beams remain halogen, and 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes which also has the Vibrant series.

Kia Rio 2021 was updated in Colombia

The same mechanics

.

There was no adjustment in this matter so the engine is kept 1.4 liters that delivers 99 horsepower and 133 Nm from torque from 4,000 rpm.

Kia Rio 2021 was updated in Colombia

Prices and offer for the national market

Kia Rio Sedan Emotion MT $58,490,000

Kia Rio Sedan Vibrant MT $ 61,490,000

Kia Rio Sedan Vibrant AT $ 65,090,000

Kia Rio Sedan Zenith MT $ 68,490,000

Kia Rio Sedan Zenith AT $72,090,000

Kia Rio 2021 was updated in Colombia

FACT

.

On 2020 they were sold 2,583 units of Kia Rio having 9.1% market share and it is expected that by 2021 more than 3,450, depending on the brand.