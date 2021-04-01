New key genes discovered in the evolution of multiple myeloma

Scientists from the Clinic and the Cima University of Navarra lead an international investigation that reveals a new set of specific genes of multiple myeloma that condition its appearance and development. This discovery has made it possible to identify 40,511 new noncoding genes –Until now called the junk genome– implicated in the evolution of this blood cancer.

The study also shows that the expression of these genes, together with the genetic alterations related to a poor prognosis in patients with multiple myeloma, allows a better classification of survival results. The results, published in the journal Leukemia, open the door to the development of new RNA-based therapeutic strategies for this tumor.

This research has deciphered a type of molecules, long non-coding RNAs, which allow the identification of new genes with a key role in the origin and functioning of cancer cells.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable disease that originates in the bone marrow. It is a biologically very heterogeneous disease with complex clinical management, and the second most frequent hematological cancer.

Recent research in oncology has focused on the study of molecules involved in the regulation of the genome and the expression of genes. Specifically, this research has deciphered a type of RNA molecules, long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA, for its acronym in English), which allow the identification of new genes with a key role in the origin and functioning of cancer cells.

“The initial study of the detection and definition of the complete transcriptome of lncRNAs has been carried out in samples of 38 patients with multiple myeloma showing their functionality in the disease. We have also demonstrated its potential as a biomarker by analyzing the most complete series of multiple myeloma patients at present, called the CoMMPass study ”, points out Xabier Agirre, researcher at Hemato-Oncology at Cima.

Interesting therapeutic targets

In the clinical part, “we have shown that the expression of lncRNAs, together with genetic alterations with a poor prognosis for patients with multiple myeloma, substratify patients much better in terms of survival,” he points out. Felipe Prosper, co-director of the Cima Hemato-Oncology Program and the Hematology Service of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra.

There are many other key genes for the development of multiple myeloma that could open the doors to new therapies based on specific RNAs

According to the researchers, this advance shows that there are many other genes that are key to the development of this disease and that they could be interesting therapeutic targets, opening the doors to new therapies based on specific RNAs for multiple myeloma.

Reference:

Leukemia (2021). Characterization of complete lncRNAs transcriptome reveals the functional and clinical impact of lncRNAs in multiple myeloma. Carrasco-Leon, A., Ezponda, T., Meydan, C. et al. DOI: doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01147-y

The results of this work are part of the doctoral thesis of Arantxa Carrasco-León, researcher in Hemato-Oncology at Cima. This research has been carried out within the framework of the Navarra Health Research Institute (IdiSNA) and the Center for Biomedical Research in the Cancer Network (CIBERONC). It has had the collaboration of Iberdrola, through the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) in its Accelerator call, in which Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the Fondazione AIRC per la Ricerca sul Cancro (AIRC) also participate. In turn, it has received funding from the European Union within the Blue Print Epigenome project, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain, the Ramón Areces Foundation and the Government of Navarra, among other public and private institutions.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.