The health crisis as a consequence of coronavirus it has shaken everyone. The social and economic consequences of covid-19 expansion They are being dramatic, in terms of the loss of human life and the complicated economic recovery seen after the pandemic. The job recovery It is one of the aspects that most worries but, although the situation is delicate, they also appear interesting Job opportunities on the nearest horizon.

What has been called as “new normal”To control new infections and ensure the hygiene and safety measures imposed by the authorities, brings with it the need to create new job positions.

New jobs and job opportunities



The health, industrial, tourism and commerce sectors are already beginning to face these new demands. In this sense, they are beginning to require health professionals how temperature gauges in companies. These people must control that no citizens go to their workplace, public transport or closed area if they have a fever.

In this line, an escalation is also detected in the request for Psychological attention. The fears, uncertainties, and trauma of those who have been at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus or have lost loved ones during the pandemic, are causing more psychological services to be required than ever.

They are also rebounding job vacancies addressed to child and elderly care. The suspension of classes, summer camps and camps, makes many parents resort to this type of aid to be able to care for their children in the coming months. The same occurs with the elderly, the fear of contagion and the delicate situation of some residences has led many families to hire internal professionals to care for their elders.

Regarding the tourism sector, are being required, for example, security guards and conduct on the beaches and walks. These workers must control that the population follows and complies with the norms of the new normality, especially related to the social distancing.

New jobs appear in commerce, such as those dedicated to clothes disinfection.

In addition, demand has grown also in cleaning professionals to ensure hygiene measures in shops.

In relation to trade, what has grown the most during the coronavirus crisis is the demand for online commerce. This means that all professionals related to this sector, whether they are technological, logistics and distribution profiles to guarantee a good service to the clients they are among the most demanded.

Finally, the need to implement the telecommuting has also brought about new technical positions to adapt the equipment, connections and facilities of professionals to be able to work remotely.

Therefore, among all the negative data left by the covid-19 pandemic, positive and hopeful information emerges to facilitate the path to new normal.