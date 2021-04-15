New Jersey was left in the ditch, almost as “the worst state in the country”, according to YouGov poll



Newark, the most populous city in NJ.

New Jersey was ranked as the 48th state, almost in the moat among the 51 in the country plus Washington DC, in the opinion of “ordinary Americans” who placed their neighbor and eternal rival New York in the number 8 position.

The survey by data analytics firm YouGov ranked New Jersey 48th, only above southern Mississippi and Alabama, and the capital’s District Columbia.

1,211 American adults were consulted for the study. According to the methodology, “We asked people to choose the best of two states in a series of head-to-head matches. States are ranked based on their “win percentage,” that is, how often that state won the head-to-head match when it was one of the two shown. “

“New Jersey is often the butt of jokes, even because of its occasional smell or because it was the birthplace of the ‘Jersey Shore’ franchise, “explained the researchers, quoted by the New York Post.

The top 10 places were achieved, in decreasing order: Hawaii, Colorado, Virginia, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, New York, Georgia and Texas.

The powerful but now deficit state New York ranked 8th with 58%, above California, which ranked 12th with 57%. New Jersey, by comparison, got just 39% of the favorable votes.

But apparently the fans of the “Garden State” (Garden State) took it with irony. HuffPost reporter Kevin Robillard even appeared to blame the “Empire State” and wrote on Twitter that Jersey’s classification was “a parody and the result of New York-centric propaganda,” in reference to the eternal rivalry between both territories.

The New Jersey governorate’s official Twitter account also sarcastically intervened, posting without comment a picture of a flag saying, “We don’t like you either.” More details of the survey can be read here.

