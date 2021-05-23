New Jersey shooting leaves at least 2 dead and 12 injured

15 minutes. At least 2 people were killed and 12 others injured after a shooting that took place at a party that was being held at a residence in Cumberland County, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

According to New Jersey police, the 2 killed in the shooting are a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman whose names have not been made public. They also announced that one of the 12 injured is in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials said in a statement that all the victims are adults. They also reported that the motives for the shooting are still being investigated and no one has been arrested at the moment.

The call to the emergency services occurred around 23:50 on Saturday (03:50 GMT on Sunday). In the place, located in the municipality of Fairfield, there were more than 100 people at a party.

Images taken from a helicopter early Sunday showed the waste that had been scattered around the garden of the residence after the event, a product of the chaos that unleashed during the shooting.

Neighbors gave their testimony

The reverend of a church located in front of the house assured the local media that he had heard several shots.

“I started hearing what at first I thought were fireworks, but they were actually gunshots, and I heard a rapid succession of nine shots,” said Michael Keene of Trinity AME Church.

Community leaders specified that it was a birthday party in which the attendees had to come with costumes from the 90s. They stated that most of the guests were young people.

“We have many problems in this community and we have experienced many tragedies,” HopeLoft Community Center representative Melissa Helmbrecht told Abc7 channel.

“If you’re going to a party, what need do you have to carry a gun?” Keene pointed out. “To me that means you expect trouble,” Keene added.