New Jersey mother stabbed to death her own 7-year-old son



Illustration of a police investigation.

Photo: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

A mother was arrested in New Jersey for the stabbing murder of his seven-year-old son in an incident in which his teenage brother was injured.

Iris Tolentino, 46-year-old, is also accused of attempted murder for the stabbing of her 17-year-old son, who was treated and released from a hospital in the city of Paterson, where a family lives, according to media outlets from New Jersey.

Another 15-year-old son was also in the apartment but was not injured.

The 17-year-old son, who was stabbed in the arm, trapped Tolentino in the apartment’s bathroom, keeping the door closed until officers arrived.

Paterson police received a call Saturday about a stabbing finding the two minors stabbed in an apartment.

The seven-year-old, who according to his neighbors was called David, received multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities reported that when the police tried to arrest Tolentino, she resisted arrest and slightly injured two officers.

Tolentino was confined in a psychiatric hospital for evaluation and when she is handed over, she will be brought before a judge for an official reading of the charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon, two for endangering the welfare of a child, resist arrest and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

In Arizona a mother heard voices and killed her children

A mom of Arizona she was charged with the murder of her two children. Authorities revealed that the woman told them that “He had heard voices” that ordered him to kill them.

The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide of two young children has been identified as their mother, Yui Inoue. She has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. We grieve for the family and all responders dealing with the emotional trauma of this tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/LZFUXuFX8J – Tempe Police (@TempePolice) May 16, 2021

Yui Inoue The 40-year-old was arrested for first-degree murder in Tempe, Arizona, following the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, Central Arizona reported Sunday.

The mother drove of her own free will to the local police station and at around 7 am on Saturday told an officer that she had killed her children. “He heard voices telling him to kill them,” said Tempe police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal.

“A policeman was going out to his normal duties when she called him, she was dismayed”Carbajal said.

The policemen immediately went to the woman’s apartment and there they found the girl and the boy with “Obvious signs of violence.”