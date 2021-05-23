New Jersey mass party shooting leaves multiple victims



The New Jersey Police are investigating the events.

Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty Images

Around midnight Sunday, a shooting at a party attended by more than 100 people left at least one person dead and several injured in New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the events on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

Staff of the Cooper University Hospital in Camden said he received six victims of a shooting at a home in Cumberland County.

The Public Relations manager, Wendy Marano, He said the hospital released two of those victims and four were still in treatment.

Marano said he did not know the conditions of the victims or the circumstances of their injuries, according to a CNN report.

The property where the shooting occurred is located in a wooded area near a cemetery and a school in rural Cumberland County remains under investigation, local media said.

Melissa Helmbrecht, who works for Hopeloft, a Bridgeton advocacy group for at-risk youth, said several youth from the group were at the party at the time of the shooting.

BREAKING: “Mass shooting at house party in New Jersey; some victims are dead… Deaths reported after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey” @ 6abc Who are you going to blame? Guns? People? WTF is wrong with people ??? !!! pic.twitter.com/DKoa75jBp8 – Andy aka Jin (进) (@ w0ng_again) May 23, 2021

“It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were gathering because it was the first really warm and pleasant night. There were many parties and gatherings throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest, ”Helmbrecht said.

No detainees are reported so far, but the authorities undertook an intense search with dogs.