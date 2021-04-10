New Jersey “hero” cop arrested for sexual abuse of a minor



Sergeant Tyrone Rolls

Photo: Cape May County Correctional Center / Courtesy

Tyrone Rolls, a Jersey Shore (NJ) police officer who once received the “key to Ocean City,” was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Sergeant Rolls, 50, turned himself in at the prosecutor’s office from Cape May on Wednesday, according to a press release. He was accused of aggravated sexual assault of a victim of domestic violence, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a minor, prosecutors said.

If convicted of all charges, Rolls could be sentenced to 65 years in prison. He was arrested after investigators from the Special Victims Unit discovered he had a sexual relationship with a minor whose age and sex were not specified.

The suspicious sergeant coached local boys and girls youth sports teams in the community. He also excelled in sports in his youth, winning multiple athletics and soccer awards in high school and college, NJ.com reported.

“Tyrone Rolls has been a mentor and a role model to be followed for children and families in the area through his role as a police officer, coach and long-time highly respected member of this community, ”reads a plaque at Ocean City High School.

He is now behind bars and on administrative leave from the Ocean City Police Department. Last year, Rolls was reviewed as a “hero” by ABC News, due to his work during the racial protests in Ocean City. “His passionate speech reached hundreds of people and thousands online.”

Born and raised in Ocean City, “Rolls became a decorated man both with and without uniform. Have been awarded various community service awards“, Including an acknowledgment from New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew. What’s more received ‘the key to the city’, thanks to an award presented by Mayor Jay Gillian during a Martin Luther King Jr celebration in 2017.