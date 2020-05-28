What you should know

Long Island reopened on Wednesday, leaving New York City as the only region in the state to PAUSE; could open in early June New Jersey is close to entering Stage 2 of Governor Phil Murphy’s three-stage reopening plan; he says he will make the move when the data allows. Positive events come amid the staggering emotional and economic cost of the pandemic; the tri-state area has confirmed nearly 40,000 deaths from the virus, while the number of Americans exceeded 100,000 on Wednesday

NEW YORK – All regions of New York have begun the reopening process except New York City, while five regions may qualify to enter Phase II, opening more professional and retail services as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is about to move on to Stage 2 of what Governor Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage opening process. Faced with growing questions about child care, Murphy said Wednesday that he has a high degree of confidence that summer camps will somehow be able to function this year. He also believes that daycare operations may resume soon, but he asked for patience, even as some companies threaten to reopen June 1 in defiance of the shutdown.

“Please be patient with us,” Murphy said Wednesday, shortly after he and his wife were tested for the coronavirus. “The stronger our data, the greater our confidence that we can take the following steps to responsibly restart our economy and begin our recovery.”

That has also been the message in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a “smart” reopening, balancing public health with the economy. The two are not mutually exclusive priorities, he has long said. He wants to accelerate infrastructure projects that will create much-needed jobs and better position New York for the future.

STATE OF THE REGIONS OF NEW YORK

“When will we have a better time to do this?” Cuomo said excitedly from Washington, D.C., just after meeting with the president. “It is spending money to recover the economy and build things that we can leave to our children.”

At the same time, Cuomo is shifting his focus to help New York City reach its initial phase of reopening, a step he and Mayor Bill de Blasio say the five boroughs may be ready to take in the next two weeks. . The state is now aggressively targeting resources at the city’s most impactful zip codes, while De Blasio’s team works to train enough contact trackers to meet the Phase I criteria.

New York City continues to serve more intensive care patients than the threshold of 375 patients that De Blasio wants to keep below. But it has made significant progress in hospitalizations and contains the overall infection rate. In a city of 8.6 million people, daily new hospital admissions to COVID fell to 55 in the mayor’s last briefing session, well below his threshold of 200. The percentage of people who tested positive fell to 8 percent, well below the 15 percent threshold.

“That progress is due to you; don’t stop. Continue the distancing, staying home and the facial covers,” said De Blasio. “Let’s be smart as we prepare for the next phase, let’s do things the right way, and that’s what brings us to the next phase.”

His administration is stepping up preparations ahead of that first step, assessing the needs of businesses that will be eligible to open, establishing programs to help future COVID patients safely isolate themselves, and studying traffic patterns to ensure safety. public once people start going back to work. .

De Blasio says he “easily” expects hundreds of thousands more people to return to work in Phase I and even more so to return in Phase II. Beginning Wednesday, the MTA increased subway, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road service to accommodate more commuters. The Staten Island Ferry has also increased the frequency of its rush hour service to give people more options.

