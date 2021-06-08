New Jersey considers closing women’s prison for abuse

15 minutes. The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, announced on Monday his intention to close the controversial prison for women of Edna Mahan, the only one in this state, and which accumulates a long record of complaints of abuse and mistreatment of inmates.

“The Edna Mahan Correctional Center for Women has a long history of abusive incidents dating back to before our Government. We must now commit to completely breaking this pattern of misconduct to better serve incarcerated women entrusted to the care of the state,” Murphy said in a statement requesting its closure.

Last January, some thirty prison officials were suspended for beating “severely” and sexually abusing several inmates during incidents that occurred on the 11th of that month.

Ten of them (eight men and two women) were charged shortly after with assault or cover-up. One of them is accused of hitting an inmate in the face 28 times.

“People in state custody deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The officials involved in that incident they abused their power to send a message that they were in command“said the governor.

Murphy did not give dates on the final closure of the state’s only women’s prison. In fact, he limited himself to pointing out that the process will take several years.

Excessive force

The New Jersey Governor’s announcement coincides with the publication of a 75-page report that concludes that prison staff used excessive force to remove inmates from their cells, falsified reports on the incidents and did not record them properly, several local media report. .

It also states that female staff did nothing to prevent male prison workers from witnessing the searches of inmates who were stripped naked.