New Jersey also lifts the obligation to wear masks indoors



Individual companies can continue to require their employees and customers to wear masks.

Photo: Ramón Frisneda / Impremedia

The state of New Jersey will no longer require as of this Friday that people vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks when indoors, joining its neighbor New York, which already applied that measure last week.

The Governor Phil Murphy, which announced the new initiative on Monday, warned that businesses can continue to require their employees and customers to wear masks at their facilities.

“However, despite this decision, individual companies and other entities that oversee the interior spaces can continue to require their employees and customers or guests to wear masksMurphy said.

Starting Friday, New Jersey will join its neighbors in what is known as the tri-state area, also made up of New York Y Connecticut.

These three states have tried to coordinate during the pandemic when taking measures, both to impose restrictions and to lift them, due to the great interconnection that characterizes them, with a large number of its inhabitants moving between the three regions or working in one of the states and residing in another.

According to the new recommendations, fully vaccinated people can do without the use of masks in most places, although it will continue to be mandatory in means of transport, schools, hospitals and nursing homes, among other facilities.