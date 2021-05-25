New Jersey also lifts the obligation to wear masks indoors

15 minutes. The state of New Jersey will no longer require from this Friday that people vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks when they are indoors, joining its neighbor New York, which already applied that measure last week.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murray, who announced the new initiative, warned that businesses may continue to require the use of masks in their facilities.

“However, despite this decision, individual companies and other entities that oversee indoor spaces may continue to require their employees and customers or guests to wear masks,” Murphy said.

Starting Friday, New Jersey will join its neighbors in what is known as the tri-state area. They are also made up of New York and Connecticut.

These three states are trying to coordinate during the pandemic when taking action, both to impose restrictions and to lift them. This is due to the great interconnection that characterizes them, with a large number of its inhabitants moving between the three regions. Also, working in one of the states and residing in another.

According to the new recommendations, fully vaccinated people can do without the use of masks in most places. However, it will continue to be mandatory in means of transport, schools, hospitals and nursing homes, among other facilities.