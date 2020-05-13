NEW JERSEY – Construction projects and nonessential retail stores will be able to reopen in the state of New Jersey beginning Monday, May 18, starting at 6:00 am. Just as, events that can be followed from a vehicle or self-service, known as “drive-thru”, will be allowed immediately, following the parameters of physical distance.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, during his regular press conference. Murphy signed this executive order, No. 142, as part of his reopening plan: “New Jersey Road Back.”

Today, I signed an Executive Order to allow

RestartThe restart of non-essential construction, effective 5/18

-Non-essential retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup, effective 5/18

✅Drive-in events under social distancing guidelines, effective immediatelyhttps: //t.co/zrKRpDowuz pic.twitter.com/qFlx0bijEa – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020

“I have been clear in saying that the data will determine the

reopening dates, and what we are seeing gives us confidence that

we can begin the careful restart of our economy, “said the

Governor Murphy. “In the past eight weeks, New Jersey residents

they have taken our stay-at-home order very seriously and created the

conditions that make this next phase possible. The steps we are taking

allow important standards of physical distance to continue with

the return of safe and responsible commercial operations ”.

What are the conditions of this new order?

one. Non-essential construction projects:

The Order allows non-essential construction projects to resume from 6:00 a.m. m. Monday, May 18. All construction projects must meet the physical clearance, safety, and disinfection requirements outlined in detail in the Governor’s Executive Order.

2. Non-essential retail businesses will only be able to provide the service by letting customers pick up the goods on the sidewalk:

Non-essential retail companies may reopen from May 18 at 6:00 a.m. m. without allowing customers to enter stores. In other words, people will have to pick up the goods from the sidewalk.

Businesses that choose to offer sidewalk pickup

must comply with the requirements of the order, which include, among others, the

following:

Store operations should be limited to those employees who are responsible for the operations required for picking up merchandise on the sidewalk. Customer transactions should be handled in advance by phone, email, fax, or other means that avoid contact by Person-to-person – Customers should notify the retailer by text message, email, or phone once they arrive, or make every effort to schedule their arrival time in advance. Customer should be asked to remain in their vehicle, if arriving by car, until store personnel deliver the purchase.Delivery employees must take the merchandise out of the retail location and place it directly in the vehicle of a customer, when possible, and avoid person-to-person contact. Companies should follow the physical distancing and mitigation practices outlined in previous orders, including the requirement that workers wear cloth face masks when in contact with other workers or customers and gloves when in contact with products or customers.

Retail companies operating in shopping malls may operate by picking up on the sidewalk, but staff must bring products to customers outside of the shopping center. The interior parts of shopping malls must remain closed, as required by the previous orders of the governor.

3. Auto meetings:

The Order states that auto meetings cannot violate the governor’s mass meeting measures signed in Executive Order No. 107.

Some examples of car meetings include, among

others, drive-in cinemas, religious self-service services, on farms or safaris.

Auto meetings will be subject to certain restrictions

which include, among others:

Attendees must remain in the same vehicle throughout the meeting, unless: 1. an occupant needs to leave the vehicle for their health or safety or 2. an occupant needs to use the bathroom. The vehicle must remain closed at all times, to unless: 1. there is a six foot distance between other vehicles or people, or 2. an officer, public official, or guard requires the vehicle to be opened. There is an additional exception that allows the opening of the vehicle if it is necessary for health or safety reasons.The people who organize the meeting, who are not inside a car, must follow the rules of physical distance and wear cloth masks on the face To the extent that a meeting requires a payment, or seeks donations of any kind, contactless payment options should be offered in advance, such as online or telephone payments.

.