New Jersey advances with reform to limit ICE operation against immigrants

The Legislative Assembly of the State of New Jersey approved a bill that prohibits signing, expanding or renewing contracts with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office And now a coalition of immigrant defense organizations is asking the Senate to give the bill the green light.

The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice (NJAIJ), which groups more than 44 religious, labor, political and community organizations that has promoted this project, today welcomed the approval of the measure in the Assembly this Monday.

However, he showed “caution” since The proposal, assigned to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, has not yet been scheduled for a vote in the state Upper House..

Last Friday the coalition sent a letter, released this Tuesday, to the leadership of the Senate and the governor, Phil Murphy, Urging the approval of S3361, at a time when the summer recess is approaching, as they fear that a vulnerable scenario will remain in operations.

“New Jersey (would) be open to new business with ICE, even as various county and local contractors have indicated their willingness to close or liquidate existing agreements,” advocates say.

In the letter they remember that more than 600,000 residents of the state, including 262,000 citizens, live in a household with at least one undocumented in the family and that 863,000 immigrants have not yet become citizens.

“New Jersey families are immigrant families, and the threat and impact of immigration, detention and deportation law enforcement will impact the lives of millions,” the letter states.

“New Jersey must approve S3361 in solidarity with families and communities that have chosen this state as their home,” said these groups, who also recalled that last October ICE requested information with a view to expanding its detention centers in this state and New Jersey. York, to add between 900 and 1,800 beds.

Amy Tores, executive director of the Alliance, said in the statement that, despite its large immigrant population, the entity “is alarmingly slow to end the ICE collaboration.”

“Without this legislation becoming law, a new ICE agreement can emerge at any time. No resident should fear for their safety because local contractors take money from ICE. State leaders must approve S3361, ”he added.

The author of the project in the Assembly, the legislator Gordon Johnson, for his part, he pointed out that the treatment and “politicization” of immigrants and their families under the administration of President Donald Trump (2017-2021) “was shameful, inhuman and anti-American.

“We are a nation of immigrants and New Jersey, to this day, is a state that prides itself on being a true melting pot of peoples, cultures and creeds. There is simply no place for people to be detained on the basis of their immigration status in this state, ”he said.