New James Bond movie delayed yet again

New James Bond trailer 0:47

New York (CNN Business) – “No Time to Die”, the last film in the James Bond series and one of the most anticipated films of 2021, has again delayed its release date.

The film, starring Daniel Craig as the elegant spy, was scheduled to open on April 2. But MGM announced Thursday that the new date would be October 8.

This is the third time the film has been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic began. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in North America on April 10, 2020.

The multiple date changes of “No Time to Die” is a symbol of the impact of the pandemic in Hollywood. The 25th film in the Bond series was the first major film to be delayed due to the pandemic, but it was far from the last.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the film industry, caused cinemas to close for months and forced audiences to stay away. Big box office hits like Marvel’s “Black Widow”, Universal’s “F9” and Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” have been postponed.

Other films, such as Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman 1984” had a hybrid release: it came out in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Some movies like Pixar’s “Soul” and Disney’s “Mulan” have bypassed American theaters and opted to debut in streaming.

Warner Bros. has even said that it will release all of its 2021 movies in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the same parent company, WarnerMedia.)

The delay of “No Time to Die” is a huge blow to theater owners who are desperate to win back audiences. However, moving the film to a later date is a strong sign that it could be months before things return to normal in the industry.

Sony also said Thursday that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the sequel to the popular Ghostbusters franchise, would move from June 6 to November 11.

Now theater owners, whose business has been devastated by the outbreak, and the rest of Hollywood are waiting to see if a new batch of blockbusters will be postponed in the coming weeks.

The next big movies on the schedule are “Black Widow,” which is scheduled for May 7, and “F9,” for May 28.