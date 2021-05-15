New Jack, one of the most bloodthirsty and violent characters in professional wrestling, dies

New Jack He was an icon of professional wrestling taken to the extreme. He was one of the members of the ECW original, extreme wrestling, where he made a name for himself as a ruthless wrestler wherever they were. Now he has died at 58 after suffering a heart attack.

Jerome young, better known as New Jack, debuted in WWE in 1992. He took his first steps as a professional wrestler as a member of the couple The Gangstas, next to Mustafa saed, but after several years of not exploiting the duo, he made the leap to the ECW.

As a member of the popular and acclaimed extreme wrestling brand, New Jack put no limits to pain and became an icon of this side of wrestling. His physique took a back seat, behind his ego and his character. Blood and the use of blunt and pointed gadgets became the perfect complement for a fighter who would mark an era … and the body of a rival.

The loudest case of excessive violence by New Jack was the one that happened in 1996, when he shared the ring with a stranger Eric Kulas, to which he gave a correction outside the script established for the show and caused a deep cut on the young man’s head. Because of the injury, Kulas had to leave the compound by ambulance while he began to bleed. Julas’ father sued ECW and New Jack over the incident, although both parties were acquitted.

The extreme violence of The Gangstas fights caused Mustafa Saed to end up leaving the company and New Jack was left without a partner, so he began a solo career in which he starred in the most brutal scenes. So much that New Jack ended up breaking his leg, losing sight in one eye and suffering a skull fracture when a move went wrong in combat..

With the bankruptcy of the ECW, New Jack became part of other extreme wrestling companies, always being one of the favorites of the public and those spoiled by the organizers. He retired in 2013.