New Jack, legendary wrestler at 58, loses his life

New Jack, legendary fighter at 58 years old, loses his life | INSTAGRAM

Once again the world of wrestling he dresses in black, that’s right, we are mourning for the fighter New Jack, who lost his life this Friday at 58 years of age due to a severe heart attack.

This was reported by the portal PWInside, to whom the information of the former athlete’s wife reached directly.

The famous fighter and was already considered one of the more fighters extremes throughout the history of the entertainment industry of that style.

You may also be interested: Actor Jaime Garza loses his life, complications at 67 years old

He worked with very important companies in the environment such as ECW from 1995 to 2001 when the company closed. In addition he also worked in the so-called independent scene from the aforementioned year 2001 to 2011 although he was also making appearances for XPW Y TNA Wrestling (they changed their name to Impact wrestling).

He always had rivalry with the teams The Dudle Boyz and The Eliminators, New Jack and Mustafa They managed to win the championship “ECW Tag Team Championship” twice. His life and career unfolded during the second season of Dark Side of the Ring.

After a long battle New Jack retired in 2013, however he wished to return to the Ring in 2016 and he did.

He was born on January 3, 1963 in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States, where he began his professional wrestling career until 1992 training with Ray Candy and made his debut for the United States wrestling association with a man inspired by a 1991 movie. for Wesley sniper New Jack City.

New Jack was embroiled in one of the biggest events / scandals in wrestling history. This started when Axl Rotten was scheduled to participate in a tag team match with D-Von Dudley against The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustafa Saed), but was unable to attend the show due to a family emergency and later travel issues.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Erich Kulas, a wrestling fan who had just turned 17, told ECW owner and running back Paul Heyman that he was 21 and convinced him to let him replace Rotten by lying that he had been trained by Killer Kowalski, a wrestler. Retired star who ran a notable wrestling school in the Boston area. Heyman later stated that he did not know the actual age of Kulas. Kulas used the name Mass Transit, in reference to the character Ralph Kramden from The Honeymooners.

Before the fight, Kulas asked New Jack to attack him, since he had never done it himself, and New Jack agreed. During the match, Dudley and New Jack fought outside the ring, while Saed and Transit fought inside the ring. The fight was booked to have a squash and Dudley was quickly isolated outside the ring.

The Gangstas then teamed up to attack Kulas inside the ring, with New Jack beating him with crutches, toasters, and various other objects in the hardcore style that ECW was known for. In the end, New Jack jabbed Kulas with a surgical scalpel, as agreed, but severed two arteries in Kulas’ forehead too far. Kulas screamed in pain, then passed out as blood gushed from his head.

The event was recorded for DVD and therefore not televised; however, the video from the camcorder was available, something that was eventually used as evidence in the legal proceedings. The video showed New Jack quietly asking Kulas, after the fight, “Are you okay?” The Gangstas then proceeded to attack him even harder with their elbow and various objects, prompting Kulas’ father to yell, “Ring the damn bell now. He’s 17 years old!”

When medics rushed to the ring to help Kulas, New Jack grabbed the house mic and yelled, “I don’t care if the son of a bitch dies! He’s white. I don’t like white people. I don’t like them. the people of Boston. I’m the worst black you can ever meet. “

According to New Jack in an interview with RF Video, he warned Kulas that it was “not a good idea” before the fight.