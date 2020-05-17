Israel’s parliament on Sunday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new unity government, ending more than a year of political stalemate, but the prime minister still faces a trial that begins next week for alleged corruption.

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. 5/17/2020. Adina Valman / Knesset Spokesperson’s Office / Handout via REUTERS

The decision to share power with former rival and leader of the centrist Blue and White coalition, Benny Gantz, opens the way for Netanyahu to move forward to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, land that Palestinians are seeking for a state.

After three inconclusive elections, conservative Netanyahu will follow Prime Minister for 18 months before handing over to his new partner.

Gantz, a former head of the armed forces, will be Netanyahu’s defense minister and “alternate prime minister”, a new position that Netanyahu will occupy when Gantz takes over.

By taking over as “alternative” prime minister after leaving his seat for Gantz, Netanyahu hopes to avoid having to resign, according to legal rules, which allow a prime minister to remain in office, even if accused of a crime.

Israel’s oldest leader, Netanyahu, 70, came to power in 1996 and served three consecutive terms since 2009. He will be tried on May 24 on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, which he denies.

“The people wanted unity and that’s what I got,” Netanyahu told Parliament, citing the desire to avoid a fourth election and the need for a battle against Covid-19.

Parliament ratified the new government by 73 votes to 46.

Now Netanyahu can advance his plan to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, territory that Palestinians want for their own independent state.

“These regions are where the Jewish nation was born and rose. It is time to apply Israeli law on them and write another great chapter in the annals of Zionism,” he said.

But while Netanyahu has set July 1 as a starting point for cabinet discussions on the highly controversial issue, there is no stated public deadline for annexing the lands Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Palestinians are strongly opposed to this movement, calling for international sanctions against Israel in response.

“These colonial and expansionist positions once again confirm Netanyahu’s ideological enmity towards peace,” said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

