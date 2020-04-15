4 years ago, in 2016, iPhone dared to go out of its usual line for the first time in almost a decade, launching a model more thought for those looking for an Apple mobile at a more permissive price. Or those who want to maintain the charm of the 4.7-inch screen terminals and not the mobile phones with a panel of more than 6 ’’ that were already trending. And for years we have been waiting for a successor.

An iPhone SE 2 that has been on everyone’s lips in recent years, which we have expected at several of the annual Apple events. And that right now, in the middle of the Quarantine, has been announced. At last we have here the new iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE

‘Retro’ iPhone design

Downloading at the end the name of SE2 or iPhone 9 as it was known, the iPhone SE looks directly at its predecessor, and also moves away from the large sizes of almost Phablet displays mounting a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, a palpable reduction in size when compared to the latest models on the market – the iPhone 11 has a panel 6.1 ”, and the iPhone 11 Pro of 5.8 ”.

With a compact and ‘retro’ design compared to current Apple mobiles, the SE has no infinite screen, but in the style of the iPhone 8 presents a panel with very pronounced edges and something that has disappeared from the most modern iPhone: the classic physical front button. The iPhone SE brings back this button that houses the Touch ID technology that many fans missed.

Aluminum and glass

The iPhone SE comes with a Aerospace grade aluminum design and sturdy glass with a completely black front, and it is available in three colors:

– Black

– White

– Red (Product RED)



The rear glass finish has the centered Apple logo made in a seven-layer process with a matching aluminum band. It is water and dust resistant, with a IP67 rating for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1 meter.

The 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone Adjusts white balance to ambient light for a more natural experience when reading or using the phone, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. IPhone SE is used context menus and touch with haptic feedback to perform Quick Actions like organizing Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and much more.

Touch ID security

The start button is made with sapphire crystal for strength and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect the user’s fingerprint for Touch ID, the biometric system used to:

– Unlock iPhone

– Manage passwords using iCloud Keychain

– Login to apps

– Authorize purchases on the App Store

– Authorize operations with Apple Pay.

Interior – A13 Bionic

The fastest chip seen on a mobile

Presented in the iPhone 11 of last 2019, Apple has not wanted to reduce the power of the new SE, even though it is focused on a different category, and therefore the mobile mounts the A13 Bionic chip, Described by Apple as “the fastest chip used in a smartphone.” The A13 has a 8-core Neural Engine dedicated that can perform 1 billion operations per second, two machine learning accelerators on the CPU and a new machine learning controller

Fast charge and eSim

The chip A13 Bionic works with iOS 13 to empower new smart apps that use machine learning and Core ML. and it also allows a Efficient energy charge management to extend iPhone battery lifeIt supports wireless charging with certified Qi chargers and also supports fast charging. In fact we can charge the SE 2020 offers 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

iPhone SE is also compatible with super fast downloads with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE. And thanks to the Dual SIM with eSIM, lUsers have the flexibility to have two different phone numbers on the same device, to use when traveling or as a business line.

Smart Camera

Single Camera System

In an era when viewing a dual-camera phone is standard, the SE dares to impose another model from a school not as old in time as single-lens cameras are. The terminal mounts a unique 12 megapixel rear camera and f / 1.8 aperture. The image signal processor and el Neural Engine of the A13 Bionic allow you to take advantage of computational photography, such as Portrait mode, six lighting effectsn of Portrait and Depth Control.

Also, the iPhone SE uses the machine learning and a monocular depth calculation for portraits with the front camera. The mobile also has Smart HDR state-of-the-art, to intelligently adjust the subject’s lighting in a frame for more natural images with a frame that allows for high contrast of light and shadow.

4K video

The SE camera allows Stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on both front and rear cameras. The rear camera records High-quality 4K video at up to 60fps, and the iPhone SE also has extended dynamic range to achieve a higher level of detail up toat 30 frames. It also has QuickTake video on both cameras, to be able to start recording video without leaving Photo mode.

Price, Reservation, Date

Available this week for your presale, from Friday April 17 You can reserve the new SE on the Apple website in the Apple Store. And his departure date will be the following week, April 24, launching in more than 40 countries in the world including the United States and Spain. In fact, we already know the official prices in our country:

– iPhone SE 2020 64GB: 489 euros

– iPhone SE 2020 128GB: 539 euros

– iPhone SE 2020 256GB: 659 euros