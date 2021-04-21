New iPad Pro with mini LED screen and M1 processor | Technology

Apple has renewed its more professional Apple with some important improvements that represent a leap forward in the already performance of this professional tablet.

It was one of the most anticipated launches at the presentation that took place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

Rumors and leaks had grown in intensity in recent days and many of them pointed to a mini led display and the integration of M1 chip they integrate the new MacBook Air and Pro of the brand. Our wishes have come true.

In terms of design there are not too many novelties, except for the arrival of an edition with the keyboard Magic Keyboard in white, but inside we find one of the most impressive leaps in the field of professional tablets.

M1 and a screen that falls in love

Externally the iPad Pro does not bring too many novelties in its design, since it maintains the same straight lines and rounded angles that has set the guidelines for the rest of the iPad range.

However, its interior has undergone a complete transformation and we find the chip that has revolutionized the laptop industry for its impressive performance.

Thus, the M1 comes to Apple’s professional tablets powered with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM memory (depending on version) and aims to unite the power in graphic tasks with creative and design programs such as Photoshop, to the portability inherent in an iPad.

The Apple Silicon chip has demonstrated excellent performance in video rendering and design tasks, so all that power provided by its image signal processor and unified memory will now also be available in a much more versatile format.

Apple has preserved the storage capacities with versions starting at 128 GB and increase their capacity up to 2 TB, doubling the maximum storage capacity offered by the previous model, and it does so for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

The other great novelty is the arrival of the mini led display, in this case baptized as Liquid Retina XDR Display that brings the image quality offered by professional monitors Pro Display XDR from Apple, to the 12.9-inch format of the new iPad Pro that has just been introduced.

This screen is based on a matrix of 10,000 miniLEDs arranged over the entire screen surface to offer a brightness up to 1,000 nits and peaks up to 1,600 nits. This technology brings the iPad closer to the purity of blacks offered by OLED panels, obtaining an impressive contrast, HDR and True Tone support to improve the representation of colors.

The 11-inch model maintains the Liquid Retina display than the previous model that offers a brightness up to 600 nits and True Tone, ProMotion technologies for improved sharpness in moving images and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Both models are compatible with 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

5G and Wifi 6 connectivity

Connectivity is an essential element for a device with mobility in its DNA, so the new iPad Pro arrives with a major update featuring support for 5G connectivity in versions with a SIM card, and the incorporation of WiFi 6 networks to optimize the speed and reliability of wireless connections.

In addition, it maintains support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz simultaneous dual band to streamline downloads and supports HT80 connection management with MIMO.

Mobility yes, but safe and with the best face

Be one of the best mobility productivity devices does not imply neglecting security, so the new iPad Pro maintains the Face ID facial recognition system on the front to authenticate the user quickly and safely when logging in or making payments.

It is not the only novelty on the front of the Apple tablet since it also integrates a depth sensor to improve the photographic capabilities of this camera and integration with augmented reality applications.

The front camera is made up of a 12 Mpx sensor with a 122 degree Ultra wide angle aperture with centered focus that improves the quality of video calls by centering the user in a position centered on the plane, while the depth sensor provides a certain blur in the background to highlight the protagonist.

In the back we find a 12 megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 10 megapixel ultra wide angle and the LiDAR scanner that already incorporated the previous version of the iPad Pro.

Price and availability of the iPad Pro (2021) in Spain

The iPad Pro can be reserved in the Apple Store stores and from its official website from April 30, but shipments will not take place until the second week of May.

The prices of the 2021 iPad Pro vary depending on their size and features. The 11 “iPad Pro starts at a price of 879 euros for the WiFi model, while the model with WiFi and mobile data starts at a price of 1,049 euros.

For his part, 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at a price of 1,199 euros for the model with 128 GB and WiFi connectivity and goes up to 1,369 euros for the model with WiFi and mobile data more affordable.

Students, parents and teaching staff can access an additional discount after proving their membership in one of these groups.

Some of the essential accessories will also be available to make the most of the benefits of the new iPad Pro, such as the second-generation Apple Pencil that will be available for 135 euros.

If you have fallen in love with new white finish of the Magic Keyboard, will be available for 339 euros for the 11-inch version, while if you choose the 12.9-inch version, its price goes up to 399 euros.