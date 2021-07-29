New Instagram privacy policies protect young people

Instagram’s new privacy policies want young people to interact in a safer environment and free of advertising.

To achieve this, all new user accounts under the age of 16 will be private.

Among the changes are new policies for the consumer habits tracking, which in addition to Instagram will also apply to Facebook Y Messenger.

Platforms like Twitch are also committed to diversity

New Instagram privacy policies

The modifications in the new Instagram privacy policies are intended to create a safer digital environment for minors.

One of its goals is that users 16 and under do not have to deal with direct messages or unwanted comments from strangers.

The platform is implementing several updates to keep them safe.

According to an Instagram post, the top three updates look for:

Designate by default private accounts for young. Make it difficult for potentially suspicious accounts find the youth. Limit the options available to advertisers to reach young people with advertisements.

“We want to prevent young people from receiving news of adults they don’t know or don’t want to know about. We believe that private accounts are the best way to avoid it. “

Users value security

In an investigation prior to the announcement of the new Instagram privacy policies, eight out of ten young people accepted the default private settings during registration.

The results tell Instagram that young people appreciate a more private experience.

To young people who are already registered on Instagram with a public account They will be sent a notification about the benefits of a private account and an explanation of how to change their privacy settings, if they prefer.

A better digital environment

David klemmen, senior vice president of global trends for Dubit, a digital company specializing in digital immersion for minors, believes that there is no precise age that prepares users to join a social network.

Explain that, although most platforms fix on 13 years the minimum age of participation, there is no “on / off switch” that makes someone ready to be a user at that age.

“The fact that the accounts are private for those under 16 years old encourages young people to feel comfortable, trust themselves and acquire the ability to be digital citizens during their early years, and it helps them develop habits that will last a lifetime, ”he said.

Protection for the youngest

In March, Instagram rolled out new restrictions for adults who want to send messages to users under 18 who do not follow them.

This update applies to accounts created by young users that will now be configured as private in the first instance.

“Private accounts allow people to control who sees or responds to their content. If you have a private account, people have to follow you to see your posts, Stories Y Reels. People can’t comment on your content in those places either, and they won’t see your content at all in places like Explore or hashtags. “

A barrier for brands

In addition, underage youth will also be free from ad blitz not suitable for their age with the new privacy policies of Instagram.

According to the platform, after a few weeks, advertisers will be able to direct their ads based on the age, gender and location of the users.

This means that the previously available targeting options will change.

Before, users were divided based on interests or their activity in other applications and websites, this information will no longer be available to advertisers and the changes will be global and will apply to Instagram, Facebook Y Messenger.

These privacy updates can now be made at United States, Australia, France, United Kingdom and Japan starting today, and will soon be extended to the rest of the countries.

Other challenges to protect minors

Another platform that implemented this privacy policy for minors was TikTok, that since January gives the possibility to users under 15 years of age to configure their private accounts by default.

The company is also taking other steps to understand the young community as Facebook and Instagram were not designed for children under 13, so they are creating new ways to prevent minors from registering.

Platforms are developing artificial intelligence to find and delete underage accounts, and new solutions to verify people’s age.

In addition, they are creating new experiences designed specifically for those under 13 years of age.

“The reality is that they are already online,” accepts Facebook, and since there is no foolproof way to prevent people from misrepresenting their age, the company wants to create experiences designed for these minors but managed by parents and guardians.