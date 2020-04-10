After a long time, WWE NXT manages to beat AEW Dynamite in ratings, although it has been for the minimum. They only managed 1,000 more viewers than the TNT show, but it also counts as victory. The great fight and the excellent rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano was the focus for wrestling fans. However, putting all the meat on the grill, Injuries appear to have increased among yellow-brand superstars.

Tegan Nox the first affected

This week’s NXT show kicked off with the Ladder Match to meet the number one challenger for the female title. Dakota Kay, Chelsea Green, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Candice Lerae participated in this fight. Finally, the winner was the Japanese Io Shirai who will face Charlotte Flair for the title. Nevertheless, Tegan Nox did not come out of this fight very well. In one part, Nox was at the edge of the ring, when Dakota Kay threw her on a ladder that was held between the barricade and the ring.

Tegan Nox suffered a rather dramatic fall and was reported to have spasms in her back following this impact. The severity of this Tegan Nox injury is not yet known, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

Chelsea Green wasn’t spared either

In the same contest, Tegan Nox was not the only unfortunate. Chelsea Green sustained knee injury, in a moment that was clear in the fight. Green was thrown off the ladder and suffered a bad fall that seemed to have caused a serious injury. Between his screams we all thought that Green was just acting, but it came to light that the injury was real.

As with Tegan Nox, we wish Chelsea Green a speedy recovery for her knee and a quicker return to the ring as possible.

Tommaso Ciampa, last on the list

One of the best rivalries in NXT history will be Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. When it looked like this was going to end, Gargano reopened wounds from the past to revive this rivalry. Triple H warned them two weeks ago that he will give them a ring and a referee to end this fight between them once and for all. He allowed them to do whatever it took to defeat the other, but he mentioned that “when it ends, it will end forever”

Said and done, Johnny Gargano took the victory with the help of his wife Candice Lerae, when it applied a low blow to Ciampa. It was one of the best fights in NXT history, but this was also going to have negative consequences. in this case, Tommaso Ciampa was reported to have suffered a back injury. Nevertheless, He refused medical attention and left without warning after his fight. Like everyone, we wish Ciampa a slight recovery.

With all this, it seems that WWE NXT had to sacrifice a lot to finally defeat their competition. However, he did it, giving us an exquisite show.

