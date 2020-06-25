While New Day member Xavier Woods has been out of action since late last year, he has been fairly busy. Which is good, because we still have no indication when the multiple WWE champion will return to the ring.

Xavier Woods says he feels “pretty good”

Speaking to WWE Network’s The Bump show on Wednesday, Woods explained:

Unfortunately, I don’t have an update on when I’ll be back as an active fighter. I feel pretty good, I am moving, I am doing some exercises. Things are coming, I can’t get too excited yet, I don’t know if that’s a saying, but like I said, I feel pretty good.

Woods in New Day and the Black Lives Matter movement

When not speaking about video games on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods has also spoken about the recent Black Lives Matter movement. When it comes to the participation and support of protests by his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Big E, Woods had to say:

“[Estoy] extremely proud. You know that it has been something that has been very important to us for a long time, being able to inform black children that their voice is heard, their voice is important and, in fact, just letting everyone know, especially when there is a subject that comes so close to home that we have been dealing with for so long. Very, very proud to be able to see those guys do that at the time in time for the stalking audience. ”

The New Day currently reigns as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.