Rob Gronkowski left WWE by terminating his contract with the company, so he lost the championship 24/7 on RAW.

‘Gronk’ will return to the NFL to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next season and that is why he decided to leave the company.

But new information emerged about his departure and according to the portal Fightful most of the RAW roster was unaware of the ‘Gronk’ departure.

THEY CONSIDERED IT PART OF SMACKDOWN

It was also indicated that the NFL player was considered a ‘Smackdown boy’.

Another of the details that the portal relates is that it was not easy to work with Rob Gronkowski and even some superstars spoke negatively of him.

DELAYED RECORDINGS OF WRESTLEMANIA 36

The main annoyance arose in the recordings of Wrestlemania 36 when the player had to throw several superstars from a balcony.

Gronkowski was repeatedly blocked from doing this action delaying the recording of the event for almost two hours.

Although no names were revealed, one Superstar with a great position in the company called him a “fucking clown, without him we are better”.

There is no doubt that Gronkowski’s arrival in WWE It surprised more than one and many resigned themselves to seeing him outside the grid.

With your departure from the company, ehe 24/7 championship returned to the hands of R-Truth Well, he took it off on Monday Night RAW.

Let’s remember that ‘Gronk’ He announced his retirement from WWE to start his career as a wrestler with his friend Mojo, but an offer came that he could not reject from Tampa Bay.

And is that your friend and partner in New England Patriots Tom Brady will also be part of the team for next season.

If you want to know all the WWE news in Spanish, be sure to follow us on Wrestling planet.