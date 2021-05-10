New information about the electric Porch Macan

It’s official, in 2023 the new electric Porsche Macan arrives, and contrary to what was initially thought, it will not replace the versions with mechanical combustion, but will coexist with them, just like the Taycan does with the Panamera. And by the way, as it has advanced Michael Steiner (Porsche engineering chief), it won’t be called electric Macan either.

The electric Macan has all the ingredients to be a bestseller

Recently Steiner has granted statements to various media in which he advanced several key aspects of what will be one of the most important models of the German firm in terms of sales figures, or at least that is what is expected, as the Taycan is currently achieving sales equal to or slightly higher than the Panamera, while the Macan is the best-selling Porsche.

To all this is added a price rate that will be slightly higher than that of the Macan with a combustion engine, so it should seduce a large number of buyers.

So, today they are already several highly advanced prototypes undergoing open road testing, which will travel more than three million kilometers to its commercialization in 2023, at which point it will coexist with the “conventional” Macan.

In fact, this electric SUV will not be called Macan, but will adopt a new name yet to be decided and you will live with it, at least for a sufficient period of time to take the pulse of the market and say how profitable it is to maintain both.

With Taycan technology and aesthetics

On an aesthetic level, The electric Macan adopts a size and silhouette similar to the one we already know, although it inherits typical features of the Porsche electric range, such as optimal front lines whose light signature is clearly inspired by that of the Taycan, as well as a more wedged bonnet, since it should not house a bulky V6 block, as well as a more fastback design.

But without a doubt, the most important inheritance it receives from the Taycan is its electrical technology, which translates into a system that works at 800 V and with ultra fast charge higher than the current 270 kW from the saloon. Regarding the different power levels and battery capacities (up to 100 kWh), Steiner has not confirmed any figures, beyond that there will be several possibilities, including a high-performance one, in addition to having the most important of all, and the thing is it will feel and drive like a Porsche.

It should also be noted that This electric Macan will be built on the PPE platform, developed specifically for premium electric vehicles, and which will also be used by others such as the future Audi A6 e-tron, standing as an intermediate point between the Volkswagen Group MEB for the most economical models and the J1 used in the Taycan. Likewise, several technical images have hinted that it will feature a Directional rear axle with air suspension system with a double triangle scheme.