New infidelity to Khloé Kardashian? another woman assures

New infidelity to Khloé Kardashian? another what woman assures | AFP

The younger sister of Kim kardashian the beautiful and blonde businesswoman Khloé Kardashian became a trend again, after a woman assured that her ex-partner and father of her daughter was unfaithful with her still being with the celebrity as a couple.

For a long time the love relationship between Khloé kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up, because he was unfaithful, with the best friend of Kylie jenner her younger sister, who at that time broke her heart due to the betrayal she experienced by her friend.

This news became an event especially due to the fact that she was still an extremely beautiful woman and with curves that would drive anyone crazy, it was possible to look at other women and especially one who was close to the family.

This situation was present for several months, everyone wanted to know the history of what had happened and above all to know how the businesswoman.

Perhaps as an incentive for the names of both celebrities to come to light again, the rumor spread that a woman claims to have been with Tristan, when she was still in a relationship with Khloé, another infidelity that the player of basketball.

Especially due to the fact that the member of the Kardashian Jenner clan forgave her for the infidelity she had with Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, which the family did not think was good at all, however it is likely that she did it for her daughter, so far the reason why she forgave him is not known for sure.

However, something that has surprised many is the fact that a woman named Sidney affirmed in a video podcast that she had been in bed with the basketball player when she was a couple with Khloé, although she did not know it because she mentioned that Thompson told her it was single at the moment and that they have been several times they have been together.

In the podcast interview, the young woman was questioned about certain parts of the basketball player, which she responded immediately, leaving very few with the doubt that they actually had something together as has been claimed.

It is likely that several people have seen this only to get the attention of the media, because although the businesswoman and model forgave Tristan, as already mentioned it was surely to give him the opportunity to have a very good relationship with his daughter True who a few days ago turned 3 years old, especially because he managed to separate his love relationship with the one he had as the father of his little girl.

On Twitter, the name of the businesswoman became a trend for a while recently due to three situations, one was precisely the infidelity that was recently discovered, the second that is about to launch her own series as a producer.

Perhaps the third reason why it was in trend is something more than curious because some Internet users say that Khloé Kardashian is the twin sister and lost of the Colombian singer Karol G, who curiously his name also begins with the letter “K”.

Surely the reasons why the woman named Sidney decided to reveal this secret at this point, is as already mentioned that she simply wants to attract attention because several Internet users have also commented that it is no longer news to know that Tristan is unfaithful to Khloé.