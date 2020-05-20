The discovery of new cases of coronavirus in two students thwarted the reopening of schools in South Korea on Wednesday, forcing 75 schools to stop students amid fears by some teachers that it is not safe to resume classes.

Some students were sent home almost as fast as they passed through the gates of their schools for the first time this year after the two high school students were diagnosed in Incheon early on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education reported.

The beginning of the local spring semester had already been postponed several times since March while the country was facing the first major outbreak of coronavirus outside China, and classes began to be taught over the internet.

But as daily coronavirus cases have declined sharply since the peak of February, most of the 2,356 South Korean high schools have reopened following new health protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. All schools will reopen in stages between May 20 and June 1.

Teachers with thermometers and antiseptic gel welcomed veterans to the school gates, checking each student for signs of fever.

Some of the 17- and 18-year-olds wrapped their friends’ shoulders around each other, but the teachers instructed them to keep their distance. Private sanitation providers on motorcycles came and went spraying disinfectant.

Under the new health rules, students and teachers must wear masks, except at mealtimes, and clean their desks, which will be separated by a meter.

Some teachers are unhappy with the arrangements. Asking for anonymity, one told . that certain rules – such as setting specific times of day for students to use the restrooms – are “virtually impossible to implement”.

“I feel like we’re carrying a time bomb,” said Gyeonggi province secondary school teacher.

The Ministry of Education monitors whether teachers and students exhibit fever using a virtual self-diagnosis system, and anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius should stay home.

If any student is diagnosed with the virus, the entire school will start taking classes online for at least two weeks.

South Korea has reported 11,110 cases of coronavirus and 263 deaths.

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

