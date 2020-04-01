BEIJING, Apr 1 (.) – China reported on Wednesday the decline in new infections from the global coronavirus pandemic and began publishing the daily evolution of cases with no symptoms of COVID-19, although the latter could complicate the picture. of disease trends.

China had 36 new cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said, down from 48 the previous day. All but one of the infections were imported, bringing the total number of imported infections to 806, and the total count of people with coronavirus 81,554 in the country.

But that number excludes 130 new asymptomatic cases of the highly contagious disease, according to statistics from the health authority.

Other countries include in the count of confirmed cases people who test positive for the virus but do not show symptoms, according to the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

China must “build a strong line of defense against the risks of the epidemic abroad,” and not allow fissures, President Xi Jinping said in comments published on Wednesday.

In a statement during a visit to eastern Zhejiang province, Xi also called for better symptom-free case management.

Chinese social media users have expressed fear that asymptomatic carriers may be spreading the virus unknowingly, especially since authorities have eased movements at the focus of the epidemic now that infections have declined.

Last week, WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said at a conference in Geneva that symptomatic patients were the main drivers of transmission in most cases, while most of those classified as asymptomatic developed symptoms a few days after diagnosis.

However, China has now decided to devote more attention to asymptomatic patients and those in contact with them.

On Tuesday, 1,367 asymptomatic cases were under observation, down from 1,541 the day before, the National Health Commission said.

Seven deaths from the virus were recorded on Tuesday, compared to just one the day before. All but one of them were in central Hubei province, where the outbreak started late last year.

The new case of internal infection occurred in Guangdong province.

Although the imported case count of 806 is only a small fraction of the total number of cases, the authorities have prohibited the entry of most foreigners and ordered stricter controls on citizens returning from abroad, fearing an second wave of infections.

