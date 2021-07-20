New individual fight for Monreal, Illarra and Guevara

data-youtube-vid>

The first stages of the preseason are being arduous for three Real footballers: Monreal, Illarramendi Y Guevara. The side is not left alone by the pain in the knee he suffers, while the midfielders fight in a duel against the overloads that shake their muscles. The second training session of the week has once again been a new individual fight for the trio, who touches the ball but on their own in Zubieta. Regardless of the rhythm that it imposes Imanol

Sheriff in sessions for all available.

Kevin

Rodrigues, the other injured man who also has a tear in his left thigh, has also worked on his own and Alex

Alone has once again strengthened the first team. Earn integers to continue at the orders of Imanol even in Saturday’s friendly against Alavés in Anoeta, given the casualties on the left side. The possibility that Monreal, Illarra Y Guevara also miss the second trial. Any recklessness is inconvenient at this point in history.