Android 11 is getting closer every day and there is still time to know what news it will bring in the future. There are still improvements that many users dream of being available in the future and some of them are most useful. Among them you may like the new start menu with the quick controls of your smart home and quick payment.

IoT, an Android 11 priority

The Internet of Things has been the present of many homes for a few years. Refrigerators, thermostats or blind systems are some examples beyond televisions. To control everything you will need to have a HUB to control each of the elements of the house, an app compatible with all of them and, of course, a compatible phone to create quick actions.

These are the famous ‘task’ or virtual assistant tasks and very soon you will have all them in a small part of the Android 11 start menu. According to 9to5Google there is a text that confirms the introduction of a new system that allows you to access the tasks of your virtual assistant in easy steps. This will make it easier for you to control your home without using a virtual assistant.

Faster payments

The other point that he’s focused on the new improvement of Android 11 is the payment with the phone. Without a doubt, mobile payments are becoming more normal. If you have your phone at hand and it is compatible with NFC technology, you just have to approach it to the dataphone and accept it from your account. What happens is that if you have your service associated with Google Pay you can choose which linked card you can pay from all the ones you can have.

It is not yet clear if it will be available with other online banking apps, so we will have to wait for the firm to put more data on these two functions that augur well for the new Mountain View operating system.