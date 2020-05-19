New Important Message from WWE Hacker »The Message»

New message from the WWE Hacker. “The Message” is playing a psychological game of chess and we may soon find out who it is.

One of the storylines that is most attracting people

One of the storylines that is most attracting people is that of the Hacker we are all eager to know who is hiding behind these hidden and mysterious messages that they show us weekly.

“Actions have consequences”

The mysterious hacker who seems to be focused on the Friday Night SmackDown brand posted a new tweet with the title “Actions have consequences”. The tweet accompanied with a video of the chess queen figure moving from square. Further, The hacker’s Twitter bio now shows a new location with the coordinates (40 ° 39’55.8 “N 73 ° 56’34.1” W). These coordinates correspond to an address in Brooklyn, New York.

ꍏꏳ꓄ꀤꂦꈤꌚ ꀍꍏ꒦ꏂ ꏳꂦꈤꌚꏂꆰꀎꏂꈤꏳꏂꌚ pic.twitter.com/UHCzUCIDpZ – The Message (@TheMessageWWE) May 18, 2020

So far, all tracks and vignettes have featured SmackDown brand superstars. However, 12/27 is the birthday of Andrade and Ángel Garza’s manager who is on the Monday Night Raw brand, Zelina Vega, and she is from Queens, the neighboring neighborhood of Brooklyn. Does this mean anything? The hacker once said that they were watching everyone and that no one is safe

The hacker may appear on Raw

This makes more sense than ever since now with the new WWE rule called Brand-to-Brand Invitational they can visit any brand even being SmackDown fighters.

Who is the hacker?

Many assumptions have been made about who the hacker is It has been spoken from Mustafa Ali, passing through the commentator Corey Graves, to even suggesting that he could become CM Punk. What is clear is that WWE is creating a lot of Hype to fans with this Hacker thing and this can take its toll. If the fighter in question fails to meet those expectations that have been raised, it may turn out to be an infamous story similar to that of the Raw general manager.

Hopefully this is not the case and When the identity of the hacker is revealed, be a real bomb.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.