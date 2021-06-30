new images show smaller ‘notch’

Rumors about the iPhone 13 do not stop. Apple’s next phone, which could be announced in the fall, would arrive without many drastic design changes, but with internal improvements and a reduced notch.

A user of the Chinese social network Weibo has published photos of dummy units of the iPhone 13. These suggest that Apple has managed to reduce the front notch from your smartphone.

Precisely, in the notch are located the front speaker and the set of sensors that, in addition to other functions, give life to the Apple TrueDepth camera that allows the operation of the Face ID authentication system.

The images show that Apple you have glued the front speaker to the top of the frame as much as possible. Also, according to the author of the images, the front camera is now on the right side.

This information adds to the supposed plans of the Cupertino company to eliminate the notch from the iPhone permanently, since it is a feature that the rest of the manufacturers have been discarding.

The dummy units are not actual iPhone 13s or prototypes. These are generally mockups created based on filtered design schemes, although they are also often used by accessory manufacturers to test their products in advance.

The author of the post on Weibo says that the creator of the iPhone 13 mockups made the iPhone 12 dummy units with good precision in the past, so this is a reliable source.

More clues about the iPhone 13

Rumors indicate that the iPhone 13 will arrive in the same versions and screen models as the iPhone 12. On the other hand, it is believed that the terminal will arrive with a significant jump in battery capacity.

Likewise, the cameras would also enter the equation of novelties. The leakers talk that the entire iPhone 13 family could come with a LiDAR sensor on the back, a feature that for now is exclusive to Pro models.

As if this were not enough, the photographic module of the iPhone 13 would incorporate a larger sensor in the ultra-wide-angle camera. The screens, on the other hand, would be ProMotion, with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

Also in Ezanime.net