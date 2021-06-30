new images show a refined design

Samsung plans to announce two new folding phones this August. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has already been seen in leaked images, is one of the models. The second is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. And the images of this latest model, which will arrive with a double screen, one of them folding, has appeared on the 91mobiles website.

The photos appear to be official renders, and match those seen in previous leaks. They show a Galaxy Z Fold 3 very similar to its previous generation, but with some aesthetic changes that are perceived in the camera module, in the finish of the back and in the new colors.

The folding will be characterized, of course, by having a 7.55 flexible screen inside, which can be folded thanks to OLED technology and with the help of a central hinge. Additionally, the South Korean foldable will include a more compact 6.23-inch exterior panel.

Some rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will host a camera for selfies under the screen. Other manufacturers, such as ZTE, already sell mobiles that hide their camera under the panel. Samsung has also been working on this technology for years. However, we will have to wait until its official presentation to see how much truth there is in it.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: support for S-pen and with the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy S21

Another of the expected novelties of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the compatibility with the S-pen. The Samsung digital pen would take advantage of the large screen inside the folding and will add new functions related to productivity and entertainment. It is not clear if the terminal will arrive with the S-pen as standard or it will be necessary to buy it separately, as with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to integrate a Exynos 2100 processor, the same chipset that is included in the terminals of the Galaxy S21 series. In some markets it could come with the Snapdragon 888 Plus, an SoC with similar features to the Snapdragon 888, but which offers greater CPU power and a more advanced artificial intelligence engine. In both cases, it will be compatible with 5G networks.

Samsung’s high-end foldable could be announced in august. The smartphone could arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2.

