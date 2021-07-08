New images of Zachary Levi on the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The outdoor shooting of the second Shazam movie gives us a new look at its protagonist. Weeks ago we could see the first glimpses of some of the new faces that this will add “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods “, case of Helen Mirren as Hespera and Rachel Zegler in her mysterious character. Now come more images from the filming of yesterday Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

In material shared exclusively by Just Jared we can see Zachary Levi dressed in his new Shazam costume for the film, which we could see in the past, only now we see that on his left arm he shows a kind of burn. It’s clearly an action scene, although we don’t know against whom.

Between scenes, we can see Zachary using the usual fan to cool off.

“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods ”“ will continue the story of the teenager Billy Batson who, by reciting the magic word ‘SHAZAM!’ he is struck by the Living Ray of the gods and transforms into his adult superhero alter ego. Levi is once again the child-hearted superhero who is given the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Although Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy is still a fun kid trying to get through high school while learning to use his powers. “

At the moment they have not given details of what we will see in this film beyond that the daughters of Atlas will be the villains to beat. Some characters that purely do not seem to exist in the comics, but they have already begun to look for related characters in the comics, especially with the title “Fury of the Gods. The film has a theatrical release set for the June 2, 2023.

