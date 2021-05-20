new images of the suit, Batmobile and Riddler

Although the premiere of The batman It is still quite far away due to COVID-19, Warner has not stopped the advertising campaign that was launched since 2020. On this occasion, the production company, through the director Matt reeves, shared new images of The Batman to keep increasing the expectation. Although the quality of the material is not the best in terms of resolution, it is sufficient to observe some characters in better detail.

The first image is starring, of course, by Batman himself. Remember that Robert Pattinson will be the actor responsible for interpreting it. Although in the first trailer of The Batman – and for the moment the only one – we could already see his suit in greater detail, Matt Reeves now offers us a capture with better lighting. If you’ve had the opportunity to enjoy the Batman: Arkham video games, the outfit will no doubt look familiar to you.

Now, unsurprisingly, The Batman’s new suit has divided opinions. While some applaud the “proposal,” others prefer the designs that once appeared in the Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder films. Nonetheless, Matt Reeves wants to go his own creative path to conbuild a universe from scratch. In fact, the iconic Batmobile it is also quite a departure from what we have seen previously. Gone is technology and in its place bet on the classic American muscle car.

Regarding other characters from The Batman, the images let us see Riddle, whose interpretation is provided by Paul Dano and inherits absolutely nothing from the villain Tim Burton (Batman: Forever, 1995). Riddler will not be a comic and “little dangerous” antagonist, but a cruel and violent criminal that hides his true identity behind a mask. Reeves may have been inspired by the “Zodiac Killer.”

If the pandemic does not continue to hurt the Warner Bros. and DC schedules, The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022 in theaters. Its cast is made up of Robert Pattinson (Batman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin) Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone). There are still many details pending and surely DC will release them as the months go by.

