New images of Jupiter taken by the Hubble telescope

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have made three new images of Jupiter. Actually, all three images were captured in the past January 11, 2017, but they have been shown now. In addition, they were made at the same time by the Hubble Space Telescope (better known in English as the Hubble Space Telescope) and the Gemini Observatory. But, What are these three photos of the planet Jupiter for?

The first thing is to point out that the three images were taken at the same time and in “infrared, visible and ultraviolet wavelengths”, as reported in a press release by the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, better known as NOIR Lab in English. «These views reveal details of atmospheric characteristics, like the Great Red Spot, the super storms and the gigantic cyclones that extend by the disk of the planet ».

Not all images have been taken from Hubble, as we have already pointed out. Moreover, the space telescope has taken the visible and ultraviolet wavelengths with its Wide Field Camera 3 while the infrared photo has been taken with the Near-InfraRed Imager (NIRI) instrument of the Gemini North Observatory, which is a spotting scope found in Hawaii. Below you can see the three spectacular images made by the Hubble telescope and the Gemini Observatory; below each one it is indicated in which wavelength it is taken.

International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / NASA / ESA, MH Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

Images of Jupiter with Hubble

Being able to observe Jupiter “allows scientists to obtain information that would not otherwise be available.” The three images from the Hubble telescope and the Gemini Observatory are beautiful. But above all we provide information about the planet’s atmosphere, “Since each wavelength probes different layers of clouds and fog particles.”

In fact, researchers have realized, thanks to these new images, that the Great Red Spot does not appear the same in all photos from Hubble and the Gemini North Observatory.

The Great Red Spot is a “persistent storm system large enough to swallow the entire Earth” NOIRLab

But let’s start at the beginning. The Great Red Spot is a «storm system persistent big enough to swallow the whole Earth “, they indicate from NOIR Lab. It is one of the characteristics of the fifth planet of the solar system that makes it recognizable when looking at images like those published this Tuesday; just like the rings of Saturn make it recognizable. Although here it is necessary to clarify that Jupiter also has rings, but they are not so characteristic like those from the other planet.

Visible and ultraviolet light

In short, that the Great Red Spot is so characteristic of the planet Jupiter that researchers they expected to find it in all the images. However, it has not been like that. It is seen mainly in the images of visible and ultraviolet light spectra; but it is almost undetectable at infrared wavelengths. “On the contrary, Jupiter’s cloud bands, which rotate in the opposite direction, are clearly visible in all three views«, Indicate from the NOIR Lab.

And what does it mean that the Great Red Spot is darker than the cloud bands in the infrared, but not in the other images? ‘This discrepancy is due to the fact that the different wavelengths reveal different structures; infrared observations show areas covered by thick clouds, while visible and ultraviolet observations show the chromophores location, the particles that give the Great Red Spot its distinctive hue by absorbing blue and ultraviolet light “, they point out from the NOIR Lab.

Jupiter’s other red spot

NASA / ESA / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / MH Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

Something similar happens when we look at Oval BA, also called Junior Red Spot by researchers. It appears in only two of the images: it is also “colored by chromophores that absorb solar radiation at both ultraviolet and blue wavelengths; which gives it a red color in visible observations and a dark surface in ultraviolet wavelengths. ‘ This spot is also a storm, although in this case we know that originated in 2000 when three smaller storms merged. And it has been active ever since.

With the help of the three images, researchers now know more about Jupiter’s atmosphere, clouds, and particles.

Hubble space telescope

Hubble is a space telescope of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). And it has been orbiting the Earth since April 1990. The James Webb Space Telescope – a mission of NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency – is expected to be its replacement starting next October, if all goes according to plan. provided. And, unfortunately, there have been several delays with this mission. As soon as the Webb goes live, the space agencies are likely to deactivate the Hubble telescope. Once deactivated will become space junk and it will orbit the Earth another 10 to 20 years before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere; although all this is yet to be confirmed.

Beyond providing beautiful images, the Hubble telescope helps to do science with them. Thanks to these photos we know more about what Jupiter and its atmosphere look like. Having knowledge of other planets is very important. Especially to know how the different types of planets evolve. And it is that it is necessary to bear in mind that we cannot go into Jupiter. In addition, this can help us characterize other atmospheres, we must not forget that we are still looking for life beyond Earth.

Definitely: observation is essential to better understand the planets around us. Capturing photos such as those sent by the Hubble space telescope, or those that will come from the James Webb, could help us better understand the stars, planets and other celestial objects.

