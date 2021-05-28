New images of Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” it is still going on although it is approaching its last days. However, from the hand of Daily Mail, new images arrive from the shooting of the film outdoors. Some images that of course are quite impressive for the look that Thor wears.

This footage was taken yesterday in Sydney, as the actor has been moving between Sydney and Byron Bay while shooting the film, according to the publication. Specifically, here we see it in Centennial Park in Sydney.

Next to him, we can see one of his seven-year-old twin sons, while we see him with Thor’s characteristic blonde wig, the same one we saw in those initial photos where he wore a more rocker look, but this time with much sportier clothes, far removed from the traditional attire of the Asgardian god. Thus, we see him prepared in the style of the 80s for a training with red and white sports belts. He also wears a black vest, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

As with previous images, there is not much more context of what this material corresponds to, but perhaps it goes online, as we say, with those first images of Thor’s rocker look, which remains to be seen if it will be an aspect that will be worn throughout the movie or just the beginning.

After playing an out-of-shape Thor in “Avengers: Endgame,” the Asgardian avenger is back in shape when he meets Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” Foster will assume the identity of Mighty Thor in this film.

Also accompanying Hemsworth for at least a small portion of the film are Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin). ), Vin Diesel (the voice of Groot) and Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Racoon). We also have Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Russell Crowe (Odin) and Christian Bale (Gorr, the butcher of gods). “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Via information | Daily Mail