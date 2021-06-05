New Images of Boy Found Dead on Hiking Trail in Las Vegas Released; offer reward for identification



The minor found dead in a wooded area of ​​Las Vegas would be of Hispanic origin, and is believed to be between 8 and 10 years old.

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Courtesy

LOS ANGELES – Las Vegas authorities again asked the public for help identifying a likely Hispanic boy found dead on a trail near the city a week ago, and set a reward for anyone who provides information to clarify the case.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released digitally enhanced images of the child, believed to be between 8 and 10 years old.

The portrait was achieved thanks to the collaboration of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which produced the images under the guidelines provided by the forensic doctor.

The minor would be Hispanic

The features are those of a probably Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes, about 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 meters) tall and 123 pounds (55.8 kilos) in weight.

Until $ 10,000 information reward that leads to clarify the case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is also collaborating with the case, offered a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information leading to the identification of the child, as well as the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for his death.

“This child has the right to be named by his first name. He’s someone’s son, someone’s grandson, ”FBI Special Agent Jeremy Schwartz said during a news conference Thursday.

“We are counting on the public to help us with their identification,” he insisted.

Body was found in wooded area

The boy’s body was discovered in a wooded area of ​​the Mountain Springs Trailhead at dawn last Friday.

The area is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of downtown Las Vegas.

Authorities believe that the minor could have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker or other nearby towns, so they have asked local teachers, in particular, to pay close attention to the new images.

Minor would have been killed and abandoned

Authorities have not yet revealed how the boy died, but Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that he was “killed and abandoned.”

“I’m sure we are going to find the person responsible for committing this horrible act,” Spencer said during the press conference.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Las Vegas Police Homicide Unit at 702-828-3521 or the FBI toll-free information line at 1-800-225-5324.

“Any information, no matter how small, we follow in an effort to identify who it is,” Spencer stressed.